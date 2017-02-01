By Nick Fisher

Join us for a Sunday afternoon of down-home bluegrass music featuring The Matchsellers.

Indiana native Andrew Morris and Julie Bates of Kansas City, Missouri are The Matchsellers. Their exciting, gritty, and often hilarious stage show has been developed over three years of relentless touring across the US and Europe.

The duo features excellent musicianship, tight vocal harmonies, and a wacky world view. https://thematchsellers.com/

Details:

Sunday, February 12th, 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Admission $7

Farmers Mercantile Hall

100 West Main St Garrison IA

Refreshments by Garrison Library

Hope to see you there!