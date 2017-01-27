Support the Local Amerian Legion, Feb. 2nd, 5-7:00 p.m. Posted by Valerie Close | Jan 27, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | The Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be serving Ham & Beans with Corn Bread for “Mess Hall Thursday,” February 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Cost is $6.00, children half price. The public is invited. If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: