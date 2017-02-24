The Just Cuz VGH Cares Relay for Life team is holding a fund-raising dance to help raise money for the annual Benton County Relay for Life.

The dance will take place at the Post 57 American Legion Hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 4, with music provided by DJ David Dietrich.

Admission is free-will offering. Proceeds will go toward the Relay for Life and Legion Post 57.

The 2017 Benton County Relay For Life takes place Friday, June 9, at the Benton Community track in Van Horne. See the event page HERE