Vinton American Legion, Mess Hall Fundraiser, Feb 16 5-7 p.m. Posted by Dean Close | Feb 10, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | The Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be serving Meatloaf for Mess Hall Thursday on February 16th from 5 to 7 PM. The cost is $6.00 for adults, children are half price. Your support of the Legion is very appreciated! If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: