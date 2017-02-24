Vinton American Legion to serve Chili for Mess Hall Thursday, March 2 Posted by Valerie Close | Feb 24, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | As a fund raiser, the Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be serving “Chili” for Mess Hall Thursday, March 2nd from 5 to 7 PM. Cost is $6.00, children under 12 half price. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: