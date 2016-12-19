Vinton Off Road Cyclists (VORC) is hosting a free public meeting on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Are you curious about the talk you’ve heard about the bicycle trail system in Vinton? Do you have questions like:

What is VORC?

Where are the trails located?

Who can use the trails?

What are fat bikes?

VORC board members will be on hand to share the vision and the story of the Riverside Park Trail System with photos, videos and information about the impact of trails on a community. We look forward to seeing you there!

The meeting takes place at the Vinton Public Library.

See the VORC facebook page HERE.