The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department is excited about hosting another great season of BINGO at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center. Our first event date is this Sunday, January 29 from 5-7 PM and the other two will take place on February 26 and March 26. The best part is that this a completely FREE event as well.

The last several years we have had a tremendous turnout with participants ranging in age from 2 all the way through 100! So needless to say, this is an all ages event and everyone is welcome to attend. Participants will compete for fantastic prizes courtesy of all the great sponsors around our community and the Wheel of Bingo will help us pick out the games we play! Go ahead and mark those calendars and bring out the whole family (or just yourself) to have some BINGO fun!