The Vinton Parks and Recreation Dept. has planned two events for children in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
A winter carnival will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; the following day is the traditional New Year’s Eve at Noon.
Winter Carnival
All grade school youth can take part in this fun carnival. Tickets to play games are only 10 cents each.
LOCATION: Skate & Activity Center
New Years Eve at Noon
Rollerskating, dancing, pizza, games, crafts & fun!
GRADES: K-5th FEE: $8/skater