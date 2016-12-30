Newly-elected officials will recite the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Benton County Courthouse. After that event, new supervisors Richard Primmer and Gary Bierschenk will join Todd Wiley for their first Board of Supervisors meeting. The agenda for that is below:

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

January 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

8:30 a.m. – Swearing In 1.

9:00 A.M. Call to Order 2.

9:05 A.M. Ron Tippett Re: Approve Hire of full time Deputy in the Sheriff’s office

3. Approve hire of full time clerk in the Auditor’s office and Appoint Deputies and approve Salaries in the Auditor’s office

4. Kelly Geater – Employee resignation

5. Settlement for sandbagging/flood damage Gov. Sherman and Transportation building

6. Appoint Chairman For 2017

7. Appoint Vice-Chairman For 2017

8. Review and approve minutes

9. Adopt Construction Evaluation Resolution for 2017

10. Establish schedule for supervisor meetings for 2017

11. Designate Supervisors/alternate To Represent Ben. Co. On Co. & Regional Boards

12. Sign New Statement Of Non-Issuance Of Certificate Of Occupancy (2017)

13. Appoint Weed Commissioner For 2017

14. Appoint Eminent Domain Commission For 2017

15. Appoint members to Benton County Zoning Commission

16. Appoint Member To Belle Plaine and Vinton Airport Zoning Board

17. Appoint Member (s) To Pioneer Cemetery Commission

18. Appoint Civil Rights Coordinator for 2017

19. Appoint Member(s)To The Health Board

20. Appoint Member to the Conservation Board

21. Establish Official Newspapers For 2017

22. Authorize Auditor To Issue Warrants Per Iowa Code 331.506 and execute ACH and financial agreements for 2017

23. Authorize Treasurer to execute ACH agreements for 2017

24. Appoint Members To Benton County Development Group Board

25. Appoint Members to the Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Committee

26. Appoint members to the Benefited Fire Districts

27. Appoint Trustee & Alternate To Heartland Insurance Risk Group

28. Appoint Heartland Safety Coordinator(s) for 2017

29. Appoint members to the Benton County Historic Preservation Commission

30. Appoint members to the ECICOG Boards/Committees

31. Appoint member to Benton County Land Use Adjustment Board

32. Appoint medical examiner and investigators

33. Appoint County Engineer pursuant to Iowa Code 309.17

34. Authorize person to sign USDA FSA documents on behalf of county

35. Appoint members to Solid Waste Commission

36. Appoint member to E911 Board 37. Supervisor Committee Reports

38. New Business/Public Interest Comments/Adjournment