Newly-elected officials will recite the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Benton County Courthouse. After that event, new supervisors Richard Primmer and Gary Bierschenk will join Todd Wiley for their first Board of Supervisors meeting. The agenda for that is below:
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
January 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
8:30 a.m. – Swearing In 1.
9:00 A.M. Call to Order 2.
9:05 A.M. Ron Tippett Re: Approve Hire of full time Deputy in the Sheriff’s office
3. Approve hire of full time clerk in the Auditor’s office and Appoint Deputies and approve Salaries in the Auditor’s office
4. Kelly Geater – Employee resignation
5. Settlement for sandbagging/flood damage Gov. Sherman and Transportation building
6. Appoint Chairman For 2017
7. Appoint Vice-Chairman For 2017
8. Review and approve minutes
9. Adopt Construction Evaluation Resolution for 2017
10. Establish schedule for supervisor meetings for 2017
11. Designate Supervisors/alternate To Represent Ben. Co. On Co. & Regional Boards
12. Sign New Statement Of Non-Issuance Of Certificate Of Occupancy (2017)
13. Appoint Weed Commissioner For 2017
14. Appoint Eminent Domain Commission For 2017
15. Appoint members to Benton County Zoning Commission
16. Appoint Member To Belle Plaine and Vinton Airport Zoning Board
17. Appoint Member (s) To Pioneer Cemetery Commission
18. Appoint Civil Rights Coordinator for 2017
19. Appoint Member(s)To The Health Board
20. Appoint Member to the Conservation Board
21. Establish Official Newspapers For 2017
22. Authorize Auditor To Issue Warrants Per Iowa Code 331.506 and execute ACH and financial agreements for 2017
23. Authorize Treasurer to execute ACH agreements for 2017
24. Appoint Members To Benton County Development Group Board
25. Appoint Members to the Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Committee
26. Appoint members to the Benefited Fire Districts
27. Appoint Trustee & Alternate To Heartland Insurance Risk Group
28. Appoint Heartland Safety Coordinator(s) for 2017
29. Appoint members to the Benton County Historic Preservation Commission
30. Appoint members to the ECICOG Boards/Committees
31. Appoint member to Benton County Land Use Adjustment Board
32. Appoint medical examiner and investigators
33. Appoint County Engineer pursuant to Iowa Code 309.17
34. Authorize person to sign USDA FSA documents on behalf of county
35. Appoint members to Solid Waste Commission
36. Appoint member to E911 Board 37. Supervisor Committee Reports
38. New Business/Public Interest Comments/Adjournment