BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
January 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Approve minutes
3. 9:15 A.M. Jerry Petermeier Re: Cedar Valley Ranch Roof Update
4. 9:30 a.m. Veterans Affairs Approve regular assistance guidelines and donation guidelines.
5. 9:45 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss seasonal part-time IRVM positions
6. 10:00 a.m. Mike Elwick Re: Discuss DHS office space
7. 10:15 a.m. Sheriff Ron Tippett Re: Approve hire of part time dispatcher and Budget Discussion
8. 11:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Budget discussion and Approve purchasing a used motor grader
9. Adopt amended Procurement Policy
10. Sign sub recipient agreement with Iowa Flood Center and Benton County for Resiliency Grant
11. Set salaries/wages for FY18 for non-union employees
12. Discuss Cottingham and Butler consultant firm
13. Discussion/Action on FY18 Compensation Board Recommendations
14. Set Public Hearing for disposal of unknown parcels
15. Approve HWY 30 Coalition dues/membership
16. Set Public Hearing date for FY 18 Budget
17. Approve Sheriff Fry Memorial Claim
18. Open Meetings Opinion
19. FY18 budget work
1:00 Maint
1:30 Recorder
2:00 Conservation
2:30 IT/GIS
3:00 Transportation
3:30 Attorney
Auditor
General budget work will be conducted throughout the meeting.
20. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
21. New Business/Public Interest Comments
22. Adjourn
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING