BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

January 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. 9:15 A.M. Jerry Petermeier Re: Cedar Valley Ranch Roof Update

4. 9:30 a.m. Veterans Affairs Approve regular assistance guidelines and donation guidelines.

5. 9:45 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss seasonal part-time IRVM positions

6. 10:00 a.m. Mike Elwick Re: Discuss DHS office space

7. 10:15 a.m. Sheriff Ron Tippett Re: Approve hire of part time dispatcher and Budget Discussion

8. 11:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Budget discussion and Approve purchasing a used motor grader

9. Adopt amended Procurement Policy

10. Sign sub recipient agreement with Iowa Flood Center and Benton County for Resiliency Grant

11. Set salaries/wages for FY18 for non-union employees

12. Discuss Cottingham and Butler consultant firm

13. Discussion/Action on FY18 Compensation Board Recommendations

14. Set Public Hearing for disposal of unknown parcels

15. Approve HWY 30 Coalition dues/membership

16. Set Public Hearing date for FY 18 Budget

17. Approve Sheriff Fry Memorial Claim

18. Open Meetings Opinion

19. FY18 budget work

1:00 Maint

1:30 Recorder

2:00 Conservation

2:30 IT/GIS

3:00 Transportation

3:30 Attorney

Auditor

General budget work will be conducted throughout the meeting.

20. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

21. New Business/Public Interest Comments

22. Adjourn