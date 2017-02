BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

February 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Benton County Farm Bureau Building

1105 W. 9th St.

Vinton, IA

1. 6:00 p.m. Call to Order

2. Discuss FY17 budget and other county issues with Farm Bureau

3. Adjourn

Posted on February 7, 2017.