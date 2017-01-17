January 10, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the minutes of January 3, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 221931 through 222091, payroll checks numbered 139259 through 139297, and ACH deposits numbered 29728 through 29856, vendor checks numbered 222092 through 22209. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the appointment of Michael Ferguson and John Lindaman as deputies to the sheriff, effective January 3, 2017. Motion carried.

Toni Parizek , Veterans Director wanted to inform the board that she will be gone on vacation February 27-March 1st.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report. Motion carried

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report. Motion carried

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve General Assistance Quarterly Report. Motion carried

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-6, RARA Policy. All members voting aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-6

ADOPTION AND/OR READOPTION OF RARAP PLAN

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has previously adopted Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors desires to either adopt new policy and/or re-adopt the existing policy; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors needs to repeal the current policy to eliminate any potential conflicts between those policies currently in place and those being adopted on this date,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that all policies for Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance ARE HEREBY REPEALED effective this date.

IT IS FUTHER RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following policy is hereby adopted effective this date:

RESIDENTIAL ANTI-DISPLACEMENT AND RELOCATION ASSISTANCE PLAN U

This Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan (RARAP) is prepared by Benton County, Iowa, in accordance with the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; and HUD regulations at 24 CFR 42.325 and is applicable to our CDBG, UDAG, and/or HOME-assisted projects.

Minimize Displacement

Consistent with the goals and objectives of activities assisted under the Act, Benton County will take the following steps to minimize the direct and indirect displacement of persons from their homes that may include the following:

1. Coordinate code enforcement with rehabilitation and housing Assistance programs.

2. Evaluate housing codes and rehabilitation standards in reinvestment areas to prevent undue financial burden on established owners and tenants.

3. Stage rehabilitation of apartment units to allow tenants to remain in the building/complex during and after the rehabilitation, working with empty units first.

4. Arrange for facilities to house persons who must be relocated temporarily during rehabilitation.

5. Adopt policies to identify and mitigate displacement resulting from intensive public investment in neighborhoods.

6. Adopt policies, which provide reasonable protection for tenants faced with conversion to a condominium or cooperative.

7. Adopt tax assessment policies, such as deferred tax payment plans, to reduce impact of increasing property tax assessments on lower income owner-occupants or tenants in revitalizing areas.

8. Establish counseling centers to provide homeowners and tenants with information on assistance available to help them remain in their neighborhood in the face of revitalization pressures.

9. Where feasible, give priority to rehabilitation of housing, as opposed to demolition, to avoid displacement.

10. If feasible, demolish or convert only dwelling units that are not occupied or vacant occupiable dwelling units (especially those units which are “lower-income dwelling units” (as defined in 24 CFR 42.305).

11. Target only those properties deemed essential to the need or success of the project.

Relocation Assistance to Displaced Persons

Benton County will provide relocation assistance for lower-income tenants who, in connection with an activity assisted under the CDBG and/or HOME Programs, move permanently or move personal property from real property as a direct result of the demolition of any dwelling unit or the conversion of a lower-income dwelling unit in accordance with the requirements of 24 CFR 42.350. A displaced person who is not a lower-income tenant, will be provided relocation assistance in accordance with the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970, as amended, and implementing regulations at 49 CFR Part 24.

One-for-One Replacement of Lower-Income Dwelling Units

Benton County will replace all occupied and vacant occupiable lower-income dwelling units demolished or converted to a use other than lower-income housing in connection with a project assisted with funds provided under the CDBG and/or HOME Programs in accordance with 24 CFR 42.375.

Before entering into a contract committing Benton County to provide funds for a project that will directly result in demolition or conversion of lower-income dwelling units, Benton County will make public by publication in a newspaper of general circulation and submit to the Iowa Economic Development Authority the following information in writing:

1. A description of the proposed assisted project;

2. The address, number of bedrooms, and location on a map of lower-income dwelling units that will be demolished or converted to a use other than as lower-income dwelling units as a result of an assisted project;

3. A time schedule for the commencement and completion of the demolition or conversion;

4. To the extent known, the address, number of lower-income dwelling units by size (number of bedrooms) and location on a map of the replacement lower-income housing that has been or will be provided. NOTE: See also 24 CFR 42.375(d).

5. The source of funding and a time schedule for the provision of the replacement dwelling units;

6. The basis for concluding that the replacement dwelling unit will remain a lower-income dwelling unit for at least 10 years from the date of initial occupancy; and

7. Information demonstrating that any proposed replacement of lower-income dwelling units with smaller dwelling units (e.g., a 2-bedroom unit with two 1-bedroom units), or any proposed replacement of efficiency or single-room occupancy (SRO) units with units of a different size, is appropriate and consistent with the housing needs and priorities identified in the HUD-approved State Consolidated Plan and 24 CFR 42.375(b).

To the extent that the specific location of the replacement dwelling units and other data in items 4 through 7 are not available at the time of the general submission, the County will identify the general location of such dwelling units on a map and complete the disclosure and submission requirements as soon as the specific data is available.

Replacement not Required Based on Unit Availability

Under 24 CFR 42.375(d), Benton County may submit a request to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a determination that the one-for-one replacement requirement does not apply based on objective data that there is an adequate supply of vacant lower-income dwelling units in standard condition available on a non-discriminatory basis within the area.

Contacts

The Benton County Board of Supervisors which may be reached at 319-472-4869 is responsible for tracking the replacement of lower-income dwelling units and ensuring that they are provided within the required period.

The Benton County Board of Supervisors which may reached at 319-472-4869 is responsible for providing relocation payments and other relocation assistance to any lower-income person displaced by the demolition of any dwelling unit or the conversion of lower-income dwelling units to another use.

Contract Number: NRDI

Recipient: Benton County, Iowa

Signed this 10th day of January 2017.

BENTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

_________________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_________________________________________

Rick Primmer

_________________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Continued discussion on the dog pound ground was had between Benton County Conservation employees, Mike Elwick and John Elwick. The County Attorney provided the results from the title opinion that was done. The land appears to be owned by Benton County. At this time, the conservation department is not interested in any trades. In the future, depending on what the parties will want to pursue, both the Conservation Board and Board of Supervisors will have to sign off on any type of agreement.

Moved/seconded: To appoint Bob Hanson to the Compensation Board, replacing Jennifer Zahradnik to represent the Board of Supervisors and to post agenda for the upcoming meeting. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Alan Michael as a licensed real estate states person or real estate broker to the Benton County Eminent Domain for 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Myron Parizek and Hayley Rippel as Benton County’s ADA Coordinator’s. Motion carried.

Cottingham and Butler provided an overview to the new Board members of their proprietary analysis they prepared for Benton County. Presenting the next steps necessary moving forward as part of their strategic planning and benefits they would provide as a consulting partner. The Board requested that C & B include more prior years’ worth of claim history to be included in the analysis before making any final decisions.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve payment of $22,000 to the City of Urbana out of the General Fund for the Center Avenue paving project per consultation with Eide Bailly. Motion carried.

Hatch Grading & Contracting final payment was already resolved, so no need to discuss further.

Bierschenk moved / Primmer seconded: To approve and accept the 2016 Weed Commissioner’s Report. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Gary Bierschenk to the Eastern Iowa Tourism Board. Motion carried.

Some budget discussion was had to start setting up times that Department heads can present their budget’s to the board.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

January 11, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors attended the Benton County Compensation Board meeting , with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk were all present. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the courthouse in the Jury room.

Adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor