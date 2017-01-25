January 17, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 8:20 a.m. at the County Home Care Facility. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

The Board met with Lorene Spencer, and the Cedar Valley Ranch board members. Discussed current operations and building repairs if needed. They know the roof will need replaced within the next year.

Moved back into the courthouse at 9:00 a.m.

Updates were provided on the Workplace Learning Connection and a request for funding in FY18.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-7, Variance to Sub-division Ordinance. Voting aye were Wiley, Bierschenk and Primmer. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-7

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors to vary the requirements of the ordinance to allow one additional division on a parcel located in the W 5 Acres of SW NE of 30-82-11.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the requirements of Ordinance #61 are hereby varied in its entirety for one additional division of real property located in the parcel located in the W 5 Acres of SW NE of 30-82-11 of section 30-82-11.

Adopted this 17th day of January, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Rick Primmer to the Visioning Task Force. Motion carried.

Representatives of the Benton County library association met with the supervisors to request an increase in funding for FY18. The group started off by thanking Benton County for the LOST funding support. They stated that the costs to provide library materials continue to increase and that additional funding is needed. Insurance costs are increasing, other repairs to libraries such as replacing the furnace in Shellsburg was necessary. The board stated that they would take the request under consideration when determining the FY18 budget.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the minutes of January 10, 2017 and January 11, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Treasurer’s Semi Annual and Quarterly Investment Reports. Motion carried.

The Treasurer discussed her FY 18 budget request.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Lindsay Staton as a Homer township trustee. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Tom Gerhold as a Fremont township trustee to fill a vacancy for a two year term. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Gary Bierschenk to the DECAT board. Motion carried.

The board met with representatives of the Department of Human Services and Land Use regarding their FY18 budget requests.

Recessed at 12:10 for lunch break.

Reconvened at 12:50 p.m.

The supervisors participated in a work session conference phone call at 1:00 p.m. for the regional governing board discussing levy rates and contributions for the mental health and disability services of the east central region.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor