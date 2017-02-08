January 31, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve minutes of January 24, 2017 and January 25, 2017. Motion carried.

No Action on Cottingham and Butler. Discussion was had about pushing this off until next the fiscal year.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-10, Re-adoption of Procurement Policy. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-10

READOPTION OF PROCUREMENT POLICY

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has previously adopted a Procurement Policy with said adoptions being at various times; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors desires to adopt new policy; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors needs to repeal the current policy to eliminate any potential conflicts between those policies currently in place and those being adopted on this date,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Procurement Policy IS HEREBY REPEALED effective this date.

IT IS FUTHER RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following policy is hereby adopted effective this date:

PROCUREMENT POLICY

This Procurement Policy of Benton County (hereinafter referenced as “Recipient”) is applied with respect to funding assistance awarded from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), as specified in 2 CFR Part 200.317 – 200.326

PURPOSE

The purpose of this Procurement Policy is to ensure that sound business judgment is utilized in all procurement transactions and that supplies, equipment, construction, and services are obtained efficiently and economically and in compliance with applicable federal law and executive orders and to ensure that all procurement transactions will be conducted in a manner that provides full and open competition.

APPLICATION

This policy applies to the procurement of all supplies, equipment, construction, and services of and for the Recipient as related to the implementation and administration of CDBG Program award. All procurement will be done in accordance with 2CFR Part 200 and Appendix II to Part 200, or as may be amended.

POLICY

GENERAL PROCUREMENT PRACTICES

Recipient will adhere to the following general procurement practices: document procurement standards; maintain oversight of contractors to ensure performance in accord with standards; avoid acquisition of unnecessary of duplicative items; encourage procurement or use of shared goods and services; use Federal excess and surplus property when feasible; encourage value-engineering clauses in construction contracts; award contracts only to responsible contractors; limit use of time and materials contracting; and use good administrative judgment to settle all contractual and administrative issues.

COMPETITION

Recipient will provide full and open competition; prohibit use of state or local geographical preferences; develop written procedures for procurement transactions to ensure competition is not restricted; and ensure that pre-qualified lists are current.

METHODS OF PROCUREMENT

Procurement under grants shall be made by one of the following methods, as described herein: (a) micro-purchase; (b) small purchase procedures; (c) sealed bids (formal advertising); (d) competitive proposals; (e) noncompetitive proposals.

A. Micro-purchase includes the acquisition of supplies or services that do not exceed $3,000 (or $2,000 for acquisitions for construction subject to Davis-Bacon Act)

B. Small purchase procedures are relatively simple and informal procurement methods that are sound and appropriate for the procurement of services, supplies, or other property, costing in aggregate not more than $150,000. If small purchase procedures are used for a procurement under a grant, price or rate quotations (minimum of 2) shall be obtained from an adequate number of qualified sources.

C. In sealed bids (formal advertising), sealed bids are publicly solicited and a firm-fixed-price contract (lump sum or unit price) is awarded to the responsible bidder whose bid, conforming with all of the material terms and conditions of the invitation for bids, is the lowest in price. The sealed bids method is the required method for procuring construction.

1. In order for formal advertising to be feasible, appropriate conditions must be present, including, at a minimum, the following:

a) A complete, adequate and realistic specification or purchase description is available.

b) Two or more responsible bidders are willing and able to compete effectively for Recipient’s business; and

c) The procurement lends itself to a firm-fixed-price contract, and the selection of the successful bidder can be made principally on the basis of price.

2. When sealed bids are used for a procurement under a grant, the following requirements apply:

3.

a) A sufficient time prior to the date set for opening of bids, bids shall be solicited (publicly advertised) from an adequate number of known suppliers.

b) The invitation for bids, including specifications and pertinent attachments, shall clearly define the items or services needed in order for the bidders to properly respond to the invitation for bids.

c) All bids shall be opened publicly at the time and place stated in the invitation for bids.

d) A firm-fixed-price contract award shall be made by written notice to that responsible bidder whose bid, conforming to the invitation for bids, is lowest. Where specified in the bidding documents, factors such as discounts, transportation costs, and life cycle costs shall be considered in determining which bid is lowest. Payment discounts may only be used to determine low bid when prior experience of Recipient indicates that such discounts are generally taken.

e) Any or all bids may be rejected if there are sound documented business reasons in the best interest of the program.

D. Procurement by competitive proposals is normally conducted with more than one source submitting an offer, and either a fixed-price or cost-reimbursable type contract is awarded, as appropriate. Competitive proposals are generally used when conditions are not appropriate for the use of sealed bids. If the competitive proposals method is used for a procurement under a grant, the following requirements apply:

1. Requests for Proposals shall be publicized and identify all evaluation factors and their relative importance. Any response to publicized requests for proposals shall be honored to the maximum extent practical.

2. Requests for Proposals shall be solicited from an adequate number of qualified sources.

3. Recipient shall have a method for conducting evaluations of the proposals received and for selecting awardees.

4. Awards will be made to the responsible offeror whose proposal will be most advantageous to the procuring party, with price (other than architectural/engineering) and other factors considered. Unsuccessful offerors will be promptly notified in writing.

5. Recipient should use competitive proposal procedures for qualification-based procurement of architectural/engineering (A/E) professional services whereby competitor’s qualifications are evaluated and the most qualified competitor is selected, subject to negotiation of fair and reasonable compensation. The method, where price is not used as a selection factor, can only be used in the procurement of A/E professional services. It cannot be used to procure other types of services (e.g., administration professional services) even though A/E firms are a potential source to perform the proposed effort.

E. Noncompetitive proposals is procurement through solicitation of a proposal from only one source, or after solicitation from a number of sources, competition is determined inadequate. Noncompetitive proposals may be used only when the award of a

contract is infeasible under small purchase procedures, sealed bids (formal advertising), or competitive proposals. Circumstances under which a contract may be awarded by noncompetitive proposals are limited to the following:

1. The item is available from only a single source;

2. After solicitation of a number of sources, competition is determined inadequate;

3. A public exigency or emergency exists when the urgency for the requirement will not permit a delay incident to competitive solicitation; and

4. The awarding agency (IEDA) authorizes noncompetitive proposals. (Sole source procurement for supplies, equipment, construction, and services valued at $25,000 or more must have prior approval of the Iowa Economic Development Authority).

F. Recipient will provide, to the greatest extent possible, that contracts be awarded to qualified small and minority firms, women business enterprises, and labor surplus area firms whenever they are potential sources.

G. Any other method of procurement must have prior approval of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

RECYCLED MATERIALS

Recipient will procure items with the highest percentage of recycled materials practical.

CONTRACT PRICING

A. The cost plus a percentage of cost and percentage of construction cost method of contracting shall not be used.

B. Recipient shall perform some form of cost/price analysis for every procurement action, including modifications, amendments or change orders.

PROCUREMENT RECORDS

Recipient shall maintain records sufficient to detail the significant history of a procurement, including the rationale for the method of procurement, selection of contract type, contractor selection or rejection, and the basis for the contract price. (Recipient) shall make technical specifications and procurement documents available for review upon request.

BONDING REQUIREMENTS

Bonding requirements for construction or facility improvement contracts must meet the federal minimum requirements or receive a determination that the federal interest is adequately protected.

Dated this 31st day of January, 2017.

BENTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

_________________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_________________________________________

Rick Primmer

_________________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Jerry Petermeier was advised to get plans out to Shive-Hattery and Benchmark so that they can provide specs on the Cedar Valley Ranch roof for the estimates needed.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Veteran’s Affairs regular assistance and donation guidelines. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmers econded: To approve advertising to hire for part- time driver positions and also for an internship position for ( IVRM) Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management. Motion carried.

Mike Elwick provided an update on the completely upgraded and remodeled old elementary school building where Benton County DHS currently rents office space. There is currently 3 empty available rooms ready to rent, and Benton County would have first option on those before they advertise. Elwick invited the Board to come visit at any time.

Moved/seconded:Authorize chair to sign sub recipient agreement with Iowa Flood Center and Benton County for Resiliency Grant. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to approve the hire of Zach Mann, as part-time dispatcher in the Sheriff’s office for $13.56 an hour effective January 31, 2017. Motion carried.

Sheriff budget discussion was had.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To give the Engineer authority to purchase a used motor grader. Motion carried.

No Budget discussion on Engineer at this time.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To Approve Resolution #17-11, FY 18 Elected Officials’ Salaries. Voting aye were Bierschenk, Primmer and Wiley. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-11

ELECTED OFFICIALS’ SALARIES

WHEREAS, the Benton County Compensation Board met on January 11, 2017, and recommended increases in the salaries of the elected officials pursuant to Iowa Code Sections 331.905 and 331.907; and

WHEREAS, said recommended increases are as follows:

Official FY 2017 (current) FY 2018 (proposed) Increase

Attorney $97,139.28 $101,024.85 $ 3,885.57

Sheriff $80,642.95 $83,868.67 $ 3,225.72

Auditor $70,045.17 $72,146.53 $ 2,101.36

Treasurer $66,242.52 $68,229.69 $ 1,987.27

Recorder $66,242.52 $68,229.69 $ 1,987.27

Supervisors $39,000.28 $40,170.29 $ 1,170.01

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Benton County Board of Supervisors adopts the salary recommendations for elected officials for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, as recommended by the Benton County Compensation Board with the exception of 0% increase for the Supervisors. The supervisors salaries’ will stay at $39,000.28 for FY18.

Dated this 31st day of January, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Recessed for lunch at 12:05 p.m.

Reconvened at 1:00 p.m.

Various departments presented their budgets throughout the afternoon session along with other FY 18 budget discussions.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve HWY 30 Coalition dues of $200.00 for the year. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the claim for $500 to the Sheriff Fry Memorial to be paid out of Historical Preservation Fund . Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set public hearing date of Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. to dispose of unknown parcels near Watkins in the NE ¼ NE ¼ of 26-82-10 . Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To set the public hearing date of Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. for FY 18 Budget. Motion carried.

The Board discussed the wages and salaries of county employees not covered by a bargaining unit or deputies of elected officials. The County Attorney advised he has additional spending authority in his collections incentive fund that he would like to use towards increases to employees in his department.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To grant a 3% across-the-board increase to all employees who are not covered by a bargaining agreement or who are deputies of elected officials, except for the following employees who will be discussed at a later time or those with additional equalization as otherwise noted:

Debra Fleming

Lori Siela

Edward Watts

Sarah Wagner

Marc Greenlee-plus an additional $2,000

Barbara Greenlee-an additional $2,000

Joy McGowan-an additional $1,000

Jodi Bonar-to an annual salary of $29,800

Denise Westerhoff-$15.00/hr

Voting aye were Bierschenk, Primmer and Wiley. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn at 5:25 p.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor