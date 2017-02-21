February 14, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve minutes of February 7, 2017 and February 9, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Class B Liquor license for Kimm’s Sinclair. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk moved: To take from the table the motion made last week for the agreement between Benton County and the Iowa Flood Center. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To authorize chair to sign sub-recipient agreement with the Iowa Flood Center and Benton County for the resiliency grant. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution # 17-13, hiring of project coordinator for WMA. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-13

APPROVE HIRE OF PROJECT COORDINATOR

WHEREAS, the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority Committee requested and was granted approval to hire a project coordinator to oversee development and execute implementation of the Middle Cedar watershed management plan; and

WHEREAS, the position was advertised and interviews for said position were conducted; and

WHEREAS, after careful consideration, the committee has narrowed those applicants to one,

WHEREAS, said hire will be housed at the Cedar Rapids, East Central Iowa Council of Government (ECICOG) office.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the hire of Adam Rodenberg as Project Coordinator for the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority, at an annual salary of $42,500.00, is effective February 21, 2017. Including 10 days paid vacation per year and mileage reimbursement is also hereby approved. Rodenberg’s employment is governed by all other applicable parts of the Benton County Employee Handbook as well.

Dated 14th day of February, 2017.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Rick Primmer

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Jerry Petermeier brought pictures of the Cedar Valley Ranch roof along with various samples to look at. He also provided a roofing specification chart and discussed budgeting issues for the replacement cost.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into exempt session pursuant to Iowa Code 20.17(3) with Brian Gruhn, Attorney for Supervisors, for secondary roads bargaining discussion. Motion carried.

FY 18 Budget work was discussed throughout the meeting.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn at 1:35 p.m. Motion carried.

Todd Wiley, Chairman

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor