February 9, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 6:00 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Office Building in Vinton. Supervisor Wiley called the meeting to order with Supervisor’s Primmer and Bierschenk also present.

Discussion was held on the FY17 county budget, roads, watershed management, landfill, mental health region and other issues.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn at 7:25 p.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor