BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

January 17, 2017 at 8:20 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 8:20 A.M. Call to Order

2. 8:20 a.m. Visit the Cedar Valley Ranch- discuss operations at the care facility

3. Approve Treasurer’s Semi Annual and Quarterly Investment Report

4. 9:05 a.m. Laurie Worden Re: Discuss Kirkwood Workplace

5. 9:15 a.m. Sub Division Variance for Larry Thompson 7849 16th Ave Trl Luzurne, Section 30-82-11/ Dan Kaestner IA Realty

6. Benton Co Library Association / Discuss Budget and introduce self to new supervisors

7. Appoint Homer township trustee

8. Appoint Fremont township trustee

9. Appoint member to DECAT Board

10. Appoint member to the Visioning Task Force

11. Approve minutes

12. Approve claims

13. FY18 budget work Treasurer 11:00-DHS Sanitarian 1:00 –MH Conference call General budget work will be conducted throughout the afternoon.

14. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

15. New Business/Public Interest Comments

16. Adjourn