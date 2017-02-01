January 24, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To appoint Melissa Macku to the Benton County Health Board. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the minutes of January 17, 2017. Motion carried.

Jerry Petermeier, Cedar Valley Ranch Board member, came to discuss roof costs. He presented an estimate from DC Taylor for $300,000 for roughly 20,000 square foot concrete roof replacement. The board would like to look over the lease agreement and possibly get an RFP to take out bids. Petermeier will research more and report back. The last time the roof was done was in 1995, for $85,000.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution#17-8. All membersvoting aye thereon. Motion carried.

R E S O L U T I O N #17-8

WHEREAS: The Benton County Secondary Road Department has an employee that has been employed for a year, and

WHEREAS: This employee as part of the original hire is entitled to a wage increase

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the Labor Grade classification of Jeffrey Geiger will be IVD (maintainer operator). IVD base wage for Jeffrey Geiger will be $20.41 per hour. Jeffrey Geiger rate change will be effective January 11, 2017.

Signed this 24th day of January, 2017.

Benton County Board of Supervisors

___________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

___________________________________

Rick Primmer

__________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve 75 hours of vacation carry over for Myron Parizek to be used by April 1, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve Resolution #17-9. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-9

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF ALISHA BURMEISTER FROM PART-TIME EMPLOYEE TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, the Benton County Engineer’s office has a need for a full-time office assistant; and

WHEREAS, Burmeister has been employed by Benton County as part-time since September 2014, and

WHEREAS, Burmeister has been currently performing the duties of the above mentioned position; and

WHEREAS, the Engineer recommended that Burmeister have her employment status be changed from part-time to full-time,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Alisha Burmeister be changed to full-time office assistant in the Engineer’s office, effective January 30, 2017 at yearly salary of $28,000.

Dated this 24th day of January 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Benton County Weed Commissioner Ben Bonar presented the annual Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management report to the board. The report summarizes activities undertaken over the past year as well as goals for the coming year for roadside management activities. Bonar plans to host a native vegetation seminar again this year open to the public. Board agreed they’d like to see some planting plugs put in place. Bonar also mentioned the possibility of an IRVM internship.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 222098 through 222242, payroll checks numbered 139298 through 139315, and ACH deposits numbered 29857 through 29982, vendor checks numbered 222243 through 222247. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Veteran’s Affairs Quarterly Report. Motion carried.

Open meetings laws were discussed. No action taken.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Gary Bierschenk to the HWY 30 Coalition. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor