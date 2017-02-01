January 25, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Primmer and Bierschenk present. Wiley was absent. The meeting was called to order at 12:30 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

The Board participated in a conference call with the Regional Governing Board for the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region. Discussed proposals for member county funding to the MHDS-ECR for fiscal year 2018.

Discuss county MHDS fund balances and the county MHDS tax levies. No action

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn at 1:20 p.m. Motion carried.

Rick Primmer, Vice-Chair

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor