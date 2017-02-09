The regular monthly meeting of the Benton County Democrats will be held on February 21, 2017 at the La Reyna Restaurant in Vinton on 4th Street at 7:00pm. Come early if you plan to eat. We will be planning the off year caucus. Anyone interested in supporting the Democrats is welcome to attend.
