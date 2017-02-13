The monthly meeting AND officer elections of the Benton County Republicans will be taking place tomorrow, Tuesday evening, February 14, at the Van Horne Community Center. We begin at 7 p.m. at the community center is located at 500 1st Ave, Van Horne.

Please see below for information on the officer positions.

We will be holding our elections for Chair, Co-Chair, Treasurer, and Secretary. If you are curious about what a specific position entails, please let us know and we will be happy to let you know what you’re looking at for time and responsibilities. If you’ve never been an officer before, now is a great time to jump in as this is a non-general election year and the best time to learn the ropes.

Thank you for all of your support and participation!

Benton County Republican Central Committee