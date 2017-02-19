The Benton County Republicans will be having a special meeting Tuesday, February 28th, at 7 p.m. Location TBA early next week (hoping for the Van Horne Community Center but waiting to confirm).

The purpose of this meeting is to hold our officer elections and elect a Chair, Co-Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer. To meet our bylaw guidelines, we need to hold these elections by March 1st and we need a good turnout to be able to nominate and elect these folks.

We encourage as many of our central committee members as possible to attend so we can make sure to elect our county leadership. If you or someone you know is interested in running for a leadership position, please let us know and we would be more than happy to answer any questions about time commitment and responsibilities.

Thank you for your continued support of the Benton County Republicans and we hope to see you on the 28th.