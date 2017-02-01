After a nice hiatus from political meetings, it’s time to get back into the swing of things with our monthly Central Committee meetings.

February’s meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 14th, at 7 p.m. We will meet at the Van Horne Community Center.

February’s meeting is an important one as we will be holding our elections for Chair, Co-Chair, Treasurer, and Secretary. Candidates are needed! If you are curious about what a specific position entails, please let us know and we will be happy to let you know what you’re looking at for time and responsibilities. If you’ve never been an officer before, now is a great time to jump in as this is a non-general election year and the best time to learn the ropes.

We want to let everyone know that as new leaders are elected in our county, your current officers will be more than happy to show you the ropes and set you up with the information and training you need to be able to lead the county party so that you’re not left trying to figure it out on your own. We would love to see new faces and leaders in the county so please consider what role you might play in helping our Benton County Republicans to continue strong. We’re coming off of a big win last year with Benton County voting 2:1 Republican. The Benton County Republicans played a big role in making sure Benton County went entirely red, and the Benton County Republicans will play a big role in making sure that continues.

Thank you all for your time and dedication to the Republican platform. We appreciate everything the central committee does to elect Republicans and the work that you do to make sure we’re holding our elected officials accountable.

Let us know if you have any question, and if you would like to chat about officer positions before the 14th, let us know about that, too!