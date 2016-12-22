Submitted by: Hayley Rippel, Benton County Deputy Auditor

December 13, 2016

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Frese, Wiley and Hertle present. meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Hertle moved/Wiley seconded: Rescind action accepting resignation of Kathy Janss from Benton County Health Board, she will fulfill serving her term until December 31, 2016, but is not seeking re-appointment. Motion carried.

Wiley moved/ Hertle seconded: To approve the minutes of Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Motion carried.

Hertle moved/Wiley seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 221593 through 221769, payroll checks numbered 139209 through 139239, and ACH deposits numbered 29349 through 29600, vendor checks numbered 221587 through 221592 and vendor checks numbered 22170 through 221774. Motion carried.

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To approve farm exemption application for Paul Kennedy in part of the NE ¼ of Section 11-83-9. Motion carried.

Robert Spangler from the Historical Preservation Commission and Russell Glime from the Sherriff Fry Committee came back to further discuss donating funds from the Historical Preservation Commission to the Sheriff Fry Committee. After double checking at the state level, it was decided this was acceptable.

Emily Upah and Marlyn Jorgensen with Benton Development Group made a presentation to the board on their year in review along with their FY18 funding request.

Tracey Achenbach with the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund updated the board on their activities and made a request of $1,972.00 for funding in FY18.

The time of 10:00 a.m.having arrived and this being the time and date for a public hearing on disposing of parcel number 240-07700, Buffums Addition to West Vinton, Lot 9, Block 1. The chair opened the public hearing for comment. One member of the media was present along with 5members of the public present. The parcel for discussion was received on tax sale to Benton County in 1939. Right now the parcel appears to be landlocked and not utilized for anything. There were no comments heard in opposition. Nearing nothing further, the chair declared the public hearing closed at 10:08 a.m. Motion carried.

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To Adopt Resolution #16-97,To sell and convey property in Benton County. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #16-97

WHEREAS, by the authority of the Board of Supervisors, public bids were received on December 13, 2016, on a parcel of real estate described as

Buffum’s Addition to West Vinton, Lot 9, Block 1 (Parcel #240-07700)

located in Benton County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, Jerry L. Smith has submitted the only bid of $50.00; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing was conducted on December 13, 2016, on whether to sell said property to the high bidder and no objections were heard; and

WHEREAS, the Board considers it is in the best interest of the Benton County to dispose of the real estate by the sale of the same; and

WHEREAS, Benton County holds a tax deed to said real property,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that it is in the best interest of the County to sell and convey the following described real estate and that the bid of $50.00 submitted by Jerry L. Smith for said property be accepted

Buffum’s Addition to West Vinton, Lot 9, Block 1

and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chair is authorized and directed to execute a Quit Claim deed for the real property set forth above. The grantees of such deed having been stated by the above-listed bidder as Jerry L. Smith.

Dated this 13th day of December 2016.

BENTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

_________________________________________

Donald H. Frese, Chairman

_________________________________________

Todd A. Wiley

_________________________________________

Terry L. Hertle

ATTEST:____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Deputy Auditor

The ground where the dog pound sits was up for discussion. Karen Phelps, Conservation Director presented the board with documentation that went back to 1867. There is still a legal description discrepancy. Mike Elwick and John Elwick also present voiced their interest in putting the ground back into taxation and into farming operation. Without an agreement, the County Attorney took the documentation presented and will express his opinion and get back to the Board.

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To Adopt Resolution#16-98, Adoption/Readoption of Policies. Motion carried

RESOLUTION #16-98

ADOPTION AND/OR READOPTION OF POLICIES FOR CODE OF CONDUCT, EQUAL OPPORTUNITY POLICY STATEMENT, PROHIBITION OF THE USE OF EXCESSIVE FORCE, AFFIRMATIVE FAIR HOUSING, AND PROCUREMENT POLICY

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has previously adopted a Code of Conduct policy, Equal Opportunity Policy, Prohibition of the Use of Excessive Force, Affirmative Fair Housing Policy and a Procurement Policy with said adoptions being at at various times; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors desires to either adopt new policies and/or re-adopt the exisiting policies; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors needs to repeal the current policies to eliminate any potential conflicts between those policies currently in place and those being adopted on this date,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that all policies for Code of Conduct, Equal Opportunity Policy Statement, Prohibition of the Use Of Excessive Force, Affirmative Fair Housing, and Procurement Policy ARE HEREBY REPEALED effective this date.

IT IS FUTHER RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following policies are hereby adopted effective this date:

BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

CODE OF CONDUCT

PURPOSE

The purpose of this Code of Conduct for Benton County is to ensure the efficient, fair, and professional administration of federal grant funds in compliance with 2 CFR; Part 200.318 and other applicable federal and state standards, regulations, and laws.

APPLICATION

This Code of Conduct applies to all officers, employees, or agents of Benton County engaged in the award or administration of contracts supported by federal grant funds.

REQUIREMENTS

No officer, employee, or agent of Benton County shall participate in the selection, award, or administration of a contract supported by federal grant funds, if a conflict of interest, real or apparent, would be involved. Such a conflict would arise when:

a. The employee, officer, or agent;

b. Any member of his/her immediate family;

c. His/her partner; or

d. An organization that employs, or is about to employ any of the above;

has a financial or other interest in the firm selected for award.

Benton County’s officers, employees, or agents shall neither solicit nor accept gratuities, favors, or anything of monetary value from contractors, potential contractors, subcontractors or others involved in the contract, beyond that allowed by applicable federal and state laws.

FRAUD, WASTE AND ABUSE

Benton County has zero tolerance for the commission or concealment of acts of fraud, waste or abuse. All officers, employees, or agents shall notify Benton County of suspected actions. Allegations of such acts will be investigated and pursued to their logical conclusion, including legal action where warranted. Concerns may be reported to the Chairman of the Benton County Board of Supervisors, 111 E. 4th St., Vinton, Iowa, 52349 or telephone 319-472-4869.

REMEDIES

To the extent permitted by federal, state, or local laws or regulations, violation of these standards may cause penalties, sanctions, or other disciplinary actions to be taken against Benton County’s officers, employees, or agents, or the contractors, potential contractors, subcontractors, or their agents.

BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY POLICY STATEMENT

It is the policy of Benton County to provide equal opportunity to all employees, applicants and program beneficiaries; to provide equal opportunity for advancement of employees; to provide program and employment facilities which are accessible to the handicapped and to administer its programs in a manner that does not discriminate against any person because of race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, familial status, political affiliation, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by local, state, or federal law, except where a bonafide occupation qualification exists.

The Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors has ultimate responsibility for the overall administration of the affirmative action/equal opportunity program. The total integration of equal opportunity into all parts of personnel and program management is the Chairperson’s responsibility. The Chairperson will review all policies and procedures as they affect equal opportunity and affirmative action and ensure compliance with relevant federal and state statutes.

The right of appeal and recourse is guaranteed by the County. Any person who feels that he or she has been denied employment, participation, representation, or services in any program administered by the County because of race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, familial status, political affiliation, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by local, state, or federal law, has the right to file an equal opportunity complaint. Information and assistance relative to equal opportunity complaints shall be provided by the County, which may be contacted at 319-472-4869.

The Equal Opportunity Policy of Benton County shall be posted in conspicuous places within the facility, distributed to all employees, contractors, and to the persons of all advisory boards and policy-making groups.

POLICY ON THE PROHIBITION OF THE USE OF EXCESSIVE FORCE

WHEREAS, the County of Benton has received federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program; and

WHEREAS, Section 519 of the Department of Veteran Affairs and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Independent Agencies Appropriations Act of 1990 requires that all CDBG recipients adopt and enforce a policy to prohibit the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies within the recipient’s jurisdiction against any individuals engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations; and

WHEREAS, all recipients of CDBG funds are further required to follow a policy of enforcing applicable state and local laws against physically barring entrances or exits to a facility that is the subject of a nonviolent protest demonstration; and

WHEREAS, the County endorses a policy prohibiting the use of excessive force and will inform all law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction of this policy,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that Benton County hereby prohibits any law enforcement agency operating within its jurisdiction from using excessive force against any individuals engaged in nonviolent civil rights demonstrations. In addition, the County agrees to enforce any applicable state or local laws against physically barring entrances or exits from a facility or location that is the subject of a non-violent protest demonstration. Benton County further pledges enforcement of this policy within its jurisdiction and encourages any individual or group who feels that the County has not complied with this policy to file a complaint.

Information and assistance relative to excessive force complaints shall be provided by Benton County, which may be contacted at 319-472-4869.

PUBLIC NOTICE

AFFIRMATIVE FAIR HOUSING POLICY

BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Executive Order 11063 on equal opportunity in housing and nondiscrimination in the sale or rental of housing built with federal assistance, and with Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the provision of housing because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, disability or familial status.

Benton County advises the public that it will administer its assisted programs and activities relating to housing and community development in a manner to affirmatively further fair housing in the sale or rental of housing, the financing of housing and the provision of brokerage services.

Benton County shall assist individuals who believe they have been subject to discrimination in housing through the resources of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Benton County has designated the following office as the contact to coordinate efforts to comply with this policy. Inquiries should be directed to:

OFFICE: County Auditor

ADDRESS: 111 E. Fourth Street

COUNTY/STATE/ZIP CODE: Benton County, Iowa 52349

PHONE NUMBER: 319-472-2365

HOURS: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

PROCUREMENT POLICY

FOR BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

PURPOSE

The purpose of this Procurement Policy is to ensure that sound business judgment is utilized in all procurement transactions and that supplies, equipment, construction, and services are obtained efficiently and economically and in compliance with applicable federal law and executive orders and to ensure that all procurement transactions will be conducted in a manner that provides full and open competition.

APPLICATION

This policy applies to the procurement of all supplies, equipment, construction, and services of and for Benton County, Iowa (hereinafter referred to as “County”) as related to the implementation and administration of an award of federal grants. All procurement will be done in accordance with applicable federal laws.

POLICY

METHODS OF PROCUREMENT

Procurement under grants shall be made by one of the following methods, as described herein: (a) small purchase procedures; (b) sealed bids (formal advertising); (c) competitive proposals; (d) noncompetitive proposals.

A. Small purchase procedures are relatively simple and informal procurement methods that are sound and appropriate for the procurement of services, supplies, or other property, costing in aggregate not more than $100,000. If small purchase procedures are used fora procurement under a grant, price or rate quotations shall be obtained from an adequate number of qualified sources.

B. In sealed bids (formal advertising), sealed bids are publicly solicited and a firm-fixed-price contract (lump sum or unit price) is awarded to the responsible bidder whose bid, conforming with all of the material terms and conditions of the invitation for bids, is the lowest in price. The sealed bids method is the preferred method for procuring construction.

1. In order for formal advertising to be feasible, appropriate conditions must be present, including, at a minimum, the following:

(a) A complete, adequate and realistic specification or purchase description is available.

(b) Two or more responsible bidders are willing and able to compete effectively for the County’s business; and

(c) The procurement lends itself to a firm-fixed-price contract, and the selection of the successful bidder can be made principally on the basis of price.

2. When sealed bids are used for a procurement under a grant, the following requirements apply:

(a) A sufficient time prior to the date set for opening of bids, bids shall be solicited (publicly advertised) from an adequate number of known suppliers.

(b) The invitation for bids, including specifications and pertinent attachments, shall clearly define the items or services needed in order for the bidders to properly respond to the invitation for bids.

(c) All bids shall be opened publicly at the time and place stated in the invitation for bids.

(d) A firm-fixed-price contract award shall be made by written notice to that responsible bidder whose bid, conforming to the invitation for bids, is lowest. Where specified in the bidding documents, factors such as discounts, transportation costs, and life cycle costs shall be considered in determining which bid is lowest. Payment discounts may only be used to determine low bid when prior experience of the County indicates that such discounts are generally taken.

(e) Any or all bids may be rejected if there are sound documented business reasons in the best interest of the program.

C. Procurement by competitive proposals is normally conducted with more than one source submitting an offer, and either a fixed-price or cost-reimbursable type contract is awarded, as appropriate. Competitive proposals are generally used when conditions are not appropriate for the use of sealed bids. If the competitive proposals method is used for a procurement under a grant, the following requirements apply:

1. Requests for Proposals shall be publicized and identify all evaluation factors and their relative importance. Any response to publicized requests for proposals shall be honored to the maximum extent practical.

2. Requests for Proposals shall be solicited from an adequate number of qualified sources.

3. The County shall have a method for conducting evaluations of the proposals received and for selecting awardees.

4. Awards may be made to the responsible offeror whose proposal will be most advantageous to the procuring party, with price (other than architectural/engineering) and other factors considered. Unsuccessful offerors will be promptly notified in writing.

5. The County may use competitive proposal procedures for qualification-based procurement of architectural/engineering (A/E) professional services whereby competitor’s qualifications are evaluated and the most qualified competitor is selected,

subject to negotiation of fair and reasonable compensation. The method, where price is not used as a selection factor, can only be used in the procurement of A/E professional services. It cannot be used to procure other types of services (e.g., administration professional services) even though A/E firms are a potential source to perform the proposed effort.

D. Noncompetitive proposals are procurement through solicitation of a proposal from only one source, or after solicitation from a number of sources, competition is determined inadequate. Noncompetitive proposals may be used only when the award of a contract is infeasible under small purchase procedures, sealed bids (formal advertising), or competitive proposals. Circumstances under which a contract may be awarded by noncompetitive proposals are limited to the following:

1. The item is available from only a single source;

2. After solicitation of a number of sources, competition is determined inadequate;

3. A public exigency or emergency exists when the urgency for the requirement will not permit a delay incident to competitive solicitation; and

4. Sole source procurement for supplies, equipment, construction, and services valued at $25,000 or more must have prior approval of the responsible federal or state-administering agency.

E. The County will provide, to the greatest extent possible, that contracts be awarded to qualified small and minority firms, women business enterprises, and labor surplus area firms whenever they are potential sources.

F. Any other method of procurement must have prior approval of the responsible federal or state-administering agency.

CONTRACT PRICING

A. The cost plus a percentage of cost and percentage of construction cost method of contracting shall not be used.

B. The County may perform some form of cost/price analysis for every procurement action, including modifications, amendments or change orders.

EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

If there is an imminent threat and/or the existence of a public exigency or emergency where a delay caused by adherence

to this policy will impact the immediate protection of human health and welfare and/or county property, then the

requirements of this Procurement Policy may be waived. This waiver may also include the immediate measures taken to

mitigate any additional damage when necessary.

PROCUREMENT RECORDS

The County shall maintain records sufficient to detail the significant history of a procurement, including the rationale for the method of procurement, selection of contract type, contractor selection or rejection, and the basis for the contract price.

Dated this 13th day of December 2016.

BENTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

_________________________________________

Donald H. Frese, Chairman

_________________________________________

Todd A. Wiley

_________________________________________

Terry L. Hertle

ATTEST:____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Deputy Benton County Auditor

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To Enter into Administrative Agreement with East Central Iowa Council of Government (ECICOG) for the Resiliency Watershed Grant (CDBG 13-NDRI-002). Motion carried.

SUBRICIPIENT AGREEMENT

BY AND BETWEEN BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

AND THE EAST CENTRAL IOWA COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (ECICOG)

FOR THE PROVISION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES TO IMPLEMENT

AN IOWA WATERSHED APPROACH PROJECT, AS FUNDED THROUGH COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM ALLOCATION FROM THE CATALOG OF FEDERAL DOMESTIC ASSISTANCE (CFDA) # 14.27

Contract Title: Contract for Community Development Block Grant Services (the “Contract”)

Contractor: East Central Iowa Council of Governments

(payments to) 700 16th Street NE, Suite 301

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Contract Number: 13-NRDI-002, the “CDBG Contract”

Local Government: Benton County, Iowa

Contract Amount: NOT TO EXCEED $213,109

Effective Date: October 11, 2016, 2016 / Expiration Date: September 30, 2021

Pursuant to the CDBG Contract, Local Government shall obtain the written consent of Iowa Economic Development Authority (“IEDA”) prior to directly or indirectly assigning its rights and responsibilities under the CDBG Contract. By executing this Contract, Local Government represents that it is in compliance with CDBG Contract obligations. The Contractor agrees to perform all services set forth in the attached Special Conditions, for the consideration stated herein. The rights and obligations of the parties to this Contract (collectively, the “Parties”; individually, a “Party”) shall be subject to and governed by the Special Conditions and the General Conditions. Any work performed by the Contractor beyond this Contract’s scope will conform to fees shown in Appendix “A”. The Parties agree that the Contractor’s performance of this Contract is for the sole benefit of the Local Government and not for the benefit of any third parties, including any and all other sub-recipients of CDBG Contract funding. This Contract does not confer any rights to or benefits on any third parties, including any and all other sub-recipients of CDBG Contract funding.

To the extent of any inconsistency between the Special Conditions or the General Conditions, and any specifications or other conditions which are made a part of this Contract, by reference or otherwise, the Special Conditions and the General Conditions shall control. To the extent of any inconsistency between the Special Conditions and the General Conditions, the Special Conditions shall control.

IN WITNESS THEREOF, the Parties hereto have executed this Contract on the day and year last specified below.

Local Government: Contractor:

Chief Elected Official Director, East Central Iowa

Local Government Council of Governments

Date Date

SPECIAL CONDITIONS

Article 1.1.0 Identification of Parties

This Contract is entered into by and between the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (hereafter referred to as “Contractor”) and Benton County, Iowa (hereafter referred to as the “Local Government”).

Article 1.2.0 Statement of Purpose

WHEREAS, as Grantee through the receipt of “pass-through” funding assistance from the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), and serving as lead entity in association with the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority, the Local Government has been awarded the CDBG Contract to develop improvements through a Watershed Approach Project funded with allocation from the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) # 14.272, this agreement is to stipulate terms and conditions for the Contractor to assist with administration and implementation as Sub-recipient of the Grantee; and

WHEREAS, the Contractor has the necessary ability to develop and carry out a planning, administrative and implementation program for the CDBG Contract,

THEREFORE, the Parties hereto do agree as follows:

Article 1.3.0 Area Covered

The Contractor shall perform all the work and services required under this Contract in connection with and respecting the jurisdiction and authority of the Local Government.

Article 1.4.0 Statement of Work and Services

The Parties agree that the Contractor’s performance of this Contract is for the sole benefit of the Local Government and not for the benefit of any third parties, including any and all other sub-recipients of CDBG Contract funding. This Contract does not confer any rights to or benefits on any third parties, including any and all other sub-recipients of CDBG Contract funding.

In accordance with the following State of Iowa allocation categories, the Sub-recipient will qualify and administer the implementation of eligible CDBG Program activities for watershed improvement assistance within the County of Benton.

1.4.1 Provision of technical assistance in the financial management and auditing standards of the Project.

1.4.2 Administration, oversight and coordination of Project documentation, records

and reports in accordance with CDBG record keeping.

1.4.3 Provide technical assistance with regard to labor and equal opportunity standards.

Article 1.5.0 Reports and Products

The Contractor shall prepare and submit the following reports and products to the Local Government, with copies as required:

1.5.1 Environmental Review Record.

1.5.2 Records as necessary for project completion.

1.5.3 Code of Conduct, Procurement Policy and other reports and policies.

1.5.4 Status of and Request for Payment forms,

Article 1.6.0 Designation of Officials

1.6.1 Contractor: The Executive Director of the Contractor is the Contractor authorized to negotiate and execute any changes in the terms, conditions or amounts specified in this Contract.

1.6.2 Local Government: The Chief Elected Official of the Local Government is the

official authorized to execute any changes in the terms, conditions or amounts

specified in this Contract and is designated to negotiate on behalf of the Local

Government any changes to this Contract.

Article 1.7.0 Time of Performance

The services of the Contractor are to commence on the “Effective Date” shown on Page 1 of this document, and shall be undertaken in such sequence as to assure their expeditious completion. All of the services required hereunder shall be completed on or before the “Expiration Date” shown on Page 1 of this document. Allowable costs incurred against the Project prior to formal grant award by the IEDA shall be allowed only in the event the grant is awarded.

Article 1.8.0 Additional Special Conditions

1.8.1 Local Government Obligations: The Local Government shall provide in support of this Contract the amount shown on Page 1 of this document less any costs incurred directly by the Local Government for administration of the grant, including but not limited to costs to comply with audit requirements, publications, or any other cost deemed by the Local Government, in consultation with the Contractor, to be an administrative expense specific to the grant. This amount shall be provided in the form of cash.

1.8.2 Audit Requirements: The Local Government shall ensure that an audit is performed in accordance with the Single Audit Act Amendment of 1996 and OMB Circular A-133, as applicable, IEDA’s administrative rules for the CDBG program (261 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 23), and the Iowa CDBG Management Guide. The records and books of the Contractor shall

be made available to the Local Government for this purpose.

1.8.3 General Obligations: The Contractor shall carry out the program objectives listed in the Statement of Work and Services in a lawful, satisfactory and proper manner and in accordance with such circulars, policies, procedures and requirements as may from time to time be prescribed by the State of Iowa and the Local Government.

Article 1.9.0 Conditions of Payment

With regard to conditions of payment:

1.9.1 Maximum Payments: It is expressly understood and agreed that the maximum

amounts to be paid to the Contractor by the Local Government for any item of

work or service shall be the amount not exceeding the Contract Amount shown

on Page 1 of this Contract, less any costs incurred directly by the Local Government as provided in Section 1.8.1 above, unless modified by written amendment of this Contract as provided in Section 2.1.0.

1.9.2 Requisition for Payment: All payments to the Contractor shall be subject to the

receipt by the Local Government of requisition for payment. Payments

shall be made monthly. A complete accounting of all Contract costs shall occur no later than one (1) calendar month after the expiration of this Contract.

1.9.3 Receipt of Federal/State Funds: All payments hereunder shall be subject to the

receipt of Federal/State grant funds by the Local Government. The termination,

reduction or delay of Federal/State grant funds to the Local Government shall, at

the option of the Local Government, be reflected in a corresponding modification

to the conditions of this Contract.

1.9.4 Chargeable Expenses: Chargeable expenses for project time incurred by salaried personnel of Contractor will not exceed $93.00 per hour. Chargeable expenses will also include reimbursement at cost for any professional services that may be necessary to be incurred for project implementation and/or administration by an agent of the Contractor.

Article 1.10.0 Project Budget

The General Administration budget for the administration of the CDBG Contract shall be the same as the amount shown on Page 1 of this document.

GENERAL CONDITIONS – HUD CDBG PROGRAM

Article 2.1.0 Amendment of this Document

The Local Government or the Contractor may, during the duration of this Contract, deem it necessary to make alterations to the provisions of this Contract. Any changes to the Special and/or General Conditions of this Contract, made by mutual agreement and in writing, shall be incorporated into this Contract. The provisions of the amendment shall be in effect as of the date of the amendment unless otherwise specified within the amendment.

Article 2.2.0 Release of Data and Findings

Any and all reports, information, data findings, etc., given to, prepared, or assembled by the Contractor under this contract shall not be made available to any individual or organization by the Contractor prior to the completion of this Contract in its entirety, without advance written approval of such prior release by the Local Government. Unless otherwise stated in the Special Conditions of this Contract, the Contractor may release reports, information, etc., upon completion of the contract without written approval by the Local Government. This Section applies to such release mechanisms as scholarly journals, professional conferences and seminars, and news media as well as the interim products of this Contract.

Article 2.3.0 Access and Maintenance of Records

2.3.1 The Contractor must maintain all required records for five years after final payments are made and all other pending matters are closed.

2.3.2 At any time during normal business hours and as frequently as is deemed necessary, the Contractor shall make available to the IEDA, the State Auditor, the General Accounting Office and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for their examination, all of its records pertaining to all matters covered by this Contract and permit these agencies to audit, examine, make excerpts or transcripts from such records, contract, invoices, payrolls, personnel records, conditions of employment and all other matters covered by this Contract.

Article 2.4.0 Allowable Costs

2.4.1 Allowable costs are specified under the approved budget presented in the Special

Conditions of this Contract. Allowable costs are subject to audit under the

principles defined in Attachment “A” of OMB Circular A-87 where all or any part of Contract funds are obtained from the federal government.

2.4.2 Indirect cost rates shall be determined according to the principles defined in the

Attachment “A” OMB Circular A-87.

2.4.3 Expenditures which exceed budget line-item amounts will not be disallowed for

payment solely because of minor deviations from the budgeted amount provided

that the deviation does not exceed ten percent (10%) of the budgeted line-item

amount. However, a deviation of any amount which results in total costs

exceeding the total Contract amount shall be disallowed unless otherwise provided for through amendment of this Contract. Expenditures generating deviations shall be compatible with the Contract statement of work and services and of such nature as to quality as an allowable cost.

Article 2.5.0 Suspension and Termination of Contract

2.5.1 Suspension: If the Contractor fails to comply with the Special Conditions and/or

the general terms and conditions of this Contract, the Local Government may,

after written notice to the Contractor, suspend the Contract and withhold further payments or prohibit the Contractor from incurring additional obligations of contract funds, pending corrective action by the Contractor or a decision to terminate in accordance with provisions 2.5.2 or 2.5.3 hereof. The Local Government may determine to allow such necessary and proper costs which the Contractor could not reasonably avoid during the period of suspension provided such costs meet the provisions of the IEDA regulations.

2.5.2 Notice of Default and Termination of Contract. Each Party shall issue a written notice of breach or default of this Contract to the alleged breaching Party, setting forth the specific details of the alleged breach or default and providing therein a fifteen (15) day period in which alleged breaching Party shall have an opportunity to cure, provided that cure is possible and feasible. If, after opportunity to cure, the breach or default remains, the Party issuing the breach notice shall have the right, in addition to any other rights and remedies available to it, to terminate this Contract.

2.5.3 Termination for Convenience: The Local Government or Contractor may

terminate the Contract in whole, or in part, when both Parties agree that the

continuation of the Project would not produce beneficial results commensurate

with the future expenditure of funds. The Parties shall agree upon the

termination conditions, including the effective date and, in the case of partial

termination, the portion to be terminated. The Contractor shall not incur new

obligations for the terminated portion after the effective date, and shall cancel as

many outstanding obligations as possible. The Local Government shall allow full

credit to the Contractor for the Local Government share of the non-cancelable obligations, properly incurred by the Contractor prior to termination.

2.5.4 Rights in Incomplete Products: In the event the Contract is terminated, all

finished or unfinished documents, data, reports, or other material prepared by the

Contractor under this Contract shall, at the option of the Local Government,

become the Local Government’s property, and the Contractor shall be entitled to

receive just and equitable compensation for any satisfactory work completed on

such documents and other materials.

Article 2.6.0 Equal Employment Opportunity

2.6.1 The Contractor shall comply with Section 109 of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as Amended (42 U.S.C. 5309) which states that the Contractor agrees that no person shall be excluded from participation (including employment), denied program benefits or subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, familial status, political affiliation, citizenship, or sexual orientation under any program or activity funded in whole or in part under Title I of this Act. (Further requirements are specified in 24 CFR 570.601).

In addition, the Contractor will comply with the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended (42 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) which states that the Contractor agrees that

no person shall be excluded from participation, denied program benefits, or

subjected to discrimination on the basis of age, or as required in Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, be discriminated against on the basis of disability; and notice of these provisions shall be posted in conspicuous places setting forth provisions of this nondiscrimination clause.

2.6.2 The Contractor provides that no person shall be discriminated against in housing and related facilities provided with federal assistance, or discriminated against in

lending practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or

disability as stated in Executive Order 11063.

2.6.3 Civil Rights

The Contractor must comply with the following laws and regulations:

* Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (P.L. 88-352).

States that no person may be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

* Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act), as amended.

* Iowa Civil Rights Act of 1965.

Mirrors the Federal Civil Rights Act.

* Americans with Disabilities Act (P.L. 101-336, 42 U.S.C. 12101-12213)

Provides comprehensive civil rights to individuals with disabilities in the areas of employment, public accommodations, state and local government services, and telecommunications.

* Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 1701u).

Provides to the greatest extent feasible, that training and employment opportunities be made available to lower-income residents of project areas and that contracts be awarded to small businesses located within the project area or owned in substantial part by project area residents.

* Federal Executive Order 11246, as amended by Executive Order 11357.

Provides that no one be discriminated in employment.

2.6.4 “During the performance of this contract, the Contractor agrees as follows:

(1) The Contractor will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The Contractor will take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Such action shall include, but not be limited to the following: employment, upgrading, demotion, or transfer; recruitment or recruitment advertising; layoff or termination; rates of pay or other forms of compensation; and selection for training, including apprenticeship. The Contractor agrees to post in conspicuous places, available to employees and applicants for employment, notices to be provided by the contracting officer setting forth the provisions of this nondiscrimination clause.

(2) The Contractor will, in all solicitations or advertisements for employees placed by or on behalf of the Contractor, state that all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

(3) The Contractor will send to each labor union or representative of workers with which he has a collective bargaining agreement or other contract or understanding, a notice, to be provided by the agency contracting officer, advising the labor union or workers’ representative of the Contractor’s commitments under Section 202 of the Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, and shall post copies of the notice in conspicuous places available to employees and applicants for employment.

(4) The Contractor will comply with all provisions of Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, and of the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

(5) The Contractor will furnish all information and reports required by Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, and by the rules, regulations, and orders of the Secretary of Labor, or pursuant thereto, and will permit access to his books, records, and accounts by the contracting agency and the Secretary of Labor for purposes of investigation to ascertain compliance with such rules, regulations, and orders.

(6) In the event of the Contractor’s non-compliance with the nondiscrimination clause of this contract or with any of such rules, regulations, or orders, this contract may be canceled, terminated or suspended in whole or in part and the Contractor may be declared ineligible for further Government contracts in accordance with procedures authorized in Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, and such other sanctions may be imposed and remedies invoked as provided in Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, or by rule, regulation, or order of the Secretary of Labor, or as otherwise provided by law.

(7) The Contractor will include the provisions of Paragraphs (1) through (7) in every subcontract or purchase order unless exempted by rules, regulations, or orders of the Secretary of Labor issued pursuant to Section 204 of Executive Order No. 11246 of September 24, 1965, so that such provisions will be binding upon each subcontractor or vendor. The Contractor will take such action with respect to any subcontract or purchase order as the contracting agency may direct as a means of enforcing such provisions including sanctions for noncompliance: Provided, however, that in the event the Contractor becomes involved in, or is threatened with, litigation with a subcontractor or vendor as a result of such direction by the contracting agency, the Contractor may request the United States to enter into such litigation to protect the interests of the United States.”

Article 2.7.0 Interest of Local Government, Contractor, Officials, & Others

2.7.1 Local Government: No officer, member, or employees of the Local Government

and no members of its governing body, and no other public official of the locality

who exercises any functions or responsibilities in the review or approval of the

undertaking or carrying out of this project, shall participate in any decision relating to this Contract which affect his personal interest or the interest of any

corporation, partnership, or association in which he/she is directly or indirectly

interested or have any personal or pecuniary interest, direct or indirect in this

Contract, or the proceeds thereof.

2.7.2 Contractor: The Contractor covenants that it presently has no interest and shall

not acquire any interest, direct or indirect, which would conflict in any manner or

degree with the performance of services required to be performed under this Contract. The Contractor further covenants that in the performance of this

Contract no person having any such interest shall be employed.

2.7.3 Officials: No members of or delegate to the Congress of the United States of

America, and no Resident Commissioner, shall be admitted to any share or part

hereof, or to any benefit to arise herefrom.

2.7.4 Political Activity: No portion of program funds shall be used for any partisan

political activity or to further the election or defeat of any candidate for public

office.

Article 2.8.0 Section 3 Clause

2.8.1 The work to be performed under this contract is subject to the requirements of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 1701u (section 3). The purpose of section 3 is to ensure that employment and other economic opportunities generated by HUD assistance or HUD-assisted projects covered by section 3, shall, to the greatest extent feasible, be directed to low- and very low-income persons, particularly persons who are recipients of HUD assistance for housing.

2.8.2 The parties to this contract agree to comply with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135, which implement section 3. As evidenced by their execution of this contract, the parties to this contract certify that they are under no contractual or other impediment that would prevent them from complying with the part 135 regulations.

2.8.3 The contractor agrees to send to each labor organization or representative of workers with which the contractor has a collective bargaining agreement or other understanding, if any, a notice advising the labor organization or workers’ representative of the contractor’s commitments under this section 3 clause, and will post copies of the notice in conspicuous places at the work site where both employees and applicants for training and employment positions can see the notice. The notice shall describe the section 3 preference, shall set forth minimum number and job titles subject to hire, availability of apprenticeship and training positions, the qualifications for each; and the name and location of the person(s) taking applications for each of the positions; and the anticipated date the work shall begin.

2.8.4 The contractor agrees to include this section 3 clause in every subcontract subject to compliance with regulations in 24 CFR part 135, and agrees to take appropriate action, as provided in an applicable provision of the subcontract or in this section 3 clause, upon a finding that the subcontractor is in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135. The contractor will not subcontract with any subcontractor where the contractor has notice or knowledge that the subcontractor has been found in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135.

2.8.5 The contractor will certify that any vacant employment positions, including training positions, that are filled (1) after the contractor is selected but before the contract is executed, and (2) with persons other than those to whom the regulations of 24 CFR part 135 require employment opportunities to be directed, were not filled to circumvent the contractor’s obligations under 24 CFR part 135.

2.8.6 Noncompliance with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135 may result in sanctions, termination of this contract for default, and debarment or suspension from future HUD assisted contracts.

2.8.7 With respect to work performed in connection with section 3 covered Indian housing assistance, section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e) also applies to the work to be performed under this contract. Section 7(b) requires that to the greatest extent feasible (i) preference and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians, and (ii) preference in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian organizations and Indian-owned Economic Enterprises. Parties to this contract that are subject to the provisions of section 3 and section 7(b) agree to comply with section 3 to the maximum extent feasible, but not in derogation of compliance with section 7(b).

Article 2.9.0 Assignment of Interest

Neither this Contract or any interest therein nor claim shall be assigned or transferred by any Party to any third parties.

Article 2.10.0 Personnel

2.10.1 Selection: The Contractor represents that he/she has, or will secure, all personnel required in performing the work and services under this Contract. Such personnel

shall not be employees of or have any contractual relationship with the Local

Government.

2.10.2 Qualification: All of the work and services required hereunder will be performed

by the Contractor or under his/her supervision and all personnel engaged in the

work shall be fully qualified and shall be authorized under state and local law to

perform such services.

2.10.3 Change of Key Personnel: If for any reason substitution for a specified individual

becomes necessary, the Contractor shall provide immediate written notification of

such to the Local Government. Any replacement shall be subject to the approval of the Local Government.

Article 2.11.0 Subcontractors

The Contractor reserves the right to subcontract for the completion of the work or services specified under Articles 1.4.0-1.5.0 upon notification of, and approval by, the Local Government.

Article 2.12.0 Contract Coverage

This Contract contains the entire agreement between the Parties and any statements, inducements or promises not contained herein shall not be binding upon said Parties. This Contract shall inure to the benefit of, and be binding upon the successors in office of the respective Parties.

If any part of this Contract or any part of any provision hereof shall be adjudicated to be invalid or unenforceable, then the remaining parts of any provision not specifically so adjudicated to be invalid or unenforceable shall be executed without reference to the part so adjudicated.

Article 2.13.0 Liability

Contractor agrees to pay the costs, including damages, attorneys’ fees and/or other expenses, of any litigation incurred by the Local Government arising from the failure of the Contractor to comply with the terms, rules and regulations in this Contract or resulting from negligent acts or omissions of the Contractor. Furthermore, the Contractor shall indemnify and save harmless the Local Government from suits, actions or claims of any character brought for or on account of any injuries or damages received by any person or property resulting from the negligent acts or omissions of the Contractor or any person working under it, carrying out the terms of this Contract.

The Local Government agrees to pay the costs, including damages, attorneys’ fees and/or other expenses, of any litigation incurred by the Contractor arising from the failure of the Local Government to comply with the terms, rules and regulations in this Contract or resulting from negligent acts or omissions of the Local Government. Furthermore, the Local Government shall indemnify and save harmless the Contractor from suits, actions or claims of any character brought for or on account of any injuries or damages received by any person or property resulting from the negligent acts or omissions of the Local Government or any person working under it, carrying out the terms of this Contract.

Article 2.14.0 Certification Regarding Government-Wide Restriction on Lobbying

The Local Government certifies, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that:

i. No Federal appropriated funds have been paid or will be paid, by or on behalf of the Recipient, to any person for influencing or attempting to influence an officer or employee of any agency, a Member of Congress, an officer or

employee of Congress, or an employee of a Member of Congress in connection with the awarding of any Federal contract, the making of any Federal grant, the making of any Federal loan, the entering into of any cooperative agreement, and the extension, continuation, renewal, amendment, or modification of any Federal contract, grant, loan, or cooperative agreement.

ii. If any funds other than Federal appropriated funds have been paid or will be paid to any person for influencing or attempting to influence an officer or employee of any agency, a Member of Congress, an officer or employee, or an employee of a Member of congress in connection with this Federal contract, grant, loan, or cooperative agreement, the Recipient shall complete and submit Standard Form-LLL, “Disclosure Form to Report Federal Lobbying” in accordance with its instruction.

iii. The Recipient shall require that the language of this certification be included in the award documents for all subawards at all tiers (including subcontracts, subgrants, and contracts under grants, loans, and cooperative agreements) and that all sub-recipients shall certify and disclose accordingly.

This certification is a material representation of fact upon which reliance was placed when this transaction was made or entered into. Submission of this certification is a prerequisite for making or entering into this transaction imposed by section 1352, title 31, U.S. Code. Any person who fails to file the required certification shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $10,000 and not more than $100,000 for each such failure.”

APPENDIX A

FEES FOR SERVICES RENDERED BEYOND THE SCOPE OF THIS CONTRACT

Should services beyond the scope of this Contract be provided to the Local Government by the Contractor, such fees shall be set on a not to exceed basis, under separate contract, and be billable at a rate of $93.00 per hour.

APPENDIX B

SPECIAL CONDITIONS ADDENDUM STIPULATING THE INCURRENCE OF COST AND PROCESSING OF PAYMENTS

As sub-recipient of the Grantee Local Government, the Contractor is hereby authorized to incur project costs directly, with invoicing to likewise be directly conveyed to the Contractor for payment. When such project invoicing is received by the Contractor, the Contractor shall prepare a CDBG Program draw-down request for the eligible amount of grant funding allowed and convey same to the Local Government to execute with signature and return; thereby enabling the Contractor to process with electronic digital upload to the Iowa Grants Financial Management System. Companion to grant processing, the Contractor is also authorized to secure non-grant match funding from any other participating party, such as affected property owners. When the Local Government receives requested grant funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), the Local Government shall convey same to the Contractor in the form of check. When received by the Contractor, the Contractor shall then issue payment to respective vendors, contractors, etc. which have provided respective goods and / or services for project implementation. As appropriate, such payment is to include any non-grant match funding otherwise also secured by the Contractor.

As appropriate, the Contractor shall, for the purpose of constructing the aforesaid proposed project, proceed forthwith to engage professional services (such as appraisal, architectural, engineering, etc.) to develop plans and specifications needed for award of construction contract(s) in accordance with the laws and regulations of the State of Iowa and of the United States.

The administration of the subject CDBG Contract and all transactions involving the expenditure of any of the grant funds within the scope of said contract shall be the sole prerogative of the Local Government carried out in such manner as it deems appropriate and consistent with Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and 261–Chapter 23 of the Iowa Administrative Code.

Neither the administration nor implementation of the subject project shall result in the ownership of real property by either the Local Government or Contractor.

It is agreed that the Local Government shall not be responsible for any excess project cost that is not covered by either grant or non-grant match funding.

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To authorize Hayley Rippel, Auditor Elect, and Gina Edler, Deputy Auditor for alternative signatures for the Resiliency Watershed Grant payments when the Chair of the Board isn’t available. Motion carried.

Hertle moved/Wiley seconded: To approve a request for a utility permit request by Alliant Energy to place utility lines in the county’s right-of-way in section 29 of Jackson Township. Motion carried.

Wiley moved/Hertle seconded: To authorize Chair to sign final IDOT contract construction voucher with Peterson Contractors Inc. for Project BRS-CO06(92)—5F-06 for $18,574.11. Motion carried.

Hertle moved/ Wiley seconded: To Adjourn. Motion carried.

____________________________________

Donald H. Frese, Chairman

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Deputy Benton County Auditor