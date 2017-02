This week Rep. Dawn Pettengill (R-Mount Auburn) met with members of the Benton Community Schools’ Reality Check Team. The group was visiting the Capitol to talk with legislators about substance abuse prevention.

Pictured here are Alyssa Seboldt (Blairstown), Kasi McWhorter (Atkins), Kaitlyn Hlas (Van Horne), Rep. Dawn Pettengill (Mount Auburn), Jaidyn Ballard (Blairstown), Jaclyn King (Atkins), Jordan Staker (Belle Plaine), and Sierra Huber (Blairstown).