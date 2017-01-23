BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
January 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Appoint Board of Health member
3. Approve minutes
4. Approve claims
5. 9:05 a.m. Jerry Petermeier Re: Discuss Cedar Valley Ranch Roof
6. 9:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Wage increase & Classification change for Jeff Geiger
• Approve vacation carryover for Myron Parizek
• Change employee classification from part-time to full-time for Office Assistant.
7. 9:30 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss/Approve annual IVRM Report
8. Approve Veterans Affairs Quarterly Report
9. Action on flood insurance limits for county facilities
10. Open meetings discussion/opinion
11. Appoint member to HWY 30 Coalition
12. FY18 Budget work
13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
14. New Business/Public Interest Comments
15. Adjourn
Posted on January 23, 2017.
Board of Supervisor Meeting Agenda 1/24/17
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING