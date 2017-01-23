BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

January 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Appoint Board of Health member

3. Approve minutes

4. Approve claims

5. 9:05 a.m. Jerry Petermeier Re: Discuss Cedar Valley Ranch Roof

6. 9:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Wage increase & Classification change for Jeff Geiger

• Approve vacation carryover for Myron Parizek

• Change employee classification from part-time to full-time for Office Assistant.

7. 9:30 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss/Approve annual IVRM Report

8. Approve Veterans Affairs Quarterly Report

9. Action on flood insurance limits for county facilities

10. Open meetings discussion/opinion

11. Appoint member to HWY 30 Coalition

12. FY18 Budget work

13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

14. New Business/Public Interest Comments

15. Adjourn

Posted on January 23, 2017.