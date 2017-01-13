January 3, 2017
The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and
Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved
unanimously.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Todd Wiley as the chairman of the board of supervisors for 2017.
Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Rick Primmer as the vice-chairman of the board of supervisors for
2017. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: That the general schedule for regular meetings of the board of supervisors will
be each Tuesday throughout the year at 9:00 a.m. This schedule is general in nature and may be altered at any time throughout the
year, including but not limited to the lack of agenda items, courthouse closings, meeting conflicts, or for any reason. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To accept resignation of Kirk Authier, part-time driver examiner in the
Treasurers’s office effective December 28, 2016. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To designate the official newspapers for Benton County for 2017 as The Star
Press Union, The Cedar Valley Times, and The Vinton Eagle. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to Adopt Resolution #17-1, Hiring in Sheriff’s Department. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-1
APPROVING HIRE IN SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED that Blake Henkle is approved as a Full-time Deputy Officer, filling the vacancy from Deputy Ron
Tippett, who is now Sheriff. The position will be effective January 3, 2017.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the starting wage of Blake Henkle is as follows:
Deputy Sheriff – $21.59 per hour per union contract.
Date this 3rd day of January, 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To Adopt Resolution #17-2, Hiring in Auditor’s Office. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-2
APPROVE HIRE OF AUDITOR CLERK
WHEREAS, the Benton County Auditor requested and was granted approval to hire a clerk to replace deputy Auditor of the current
person performing those duties; and
WHEREAS, the auditor has advertised and conducted interviews for said position, including all veterans who applied; and
WHEREAS, after careful consideration, the auditor has recommended that Danelle Fowler be hired to fill the position, said hire
being done through a transfer as Fowler is a current employee of Benton County;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the hire/transfer of Danelle Fowler as clerk
in the auditor’s office, at an annual salary of $45,000.00, effective January 9, 2017, is hereby approved.
Dated 3rd day of January, 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the appointment of Nancy Jorgensen as a deputy auditor, effective
January 3, 2017. Further, to approve the following salaries in the Auditor’s office effective January 3, 2017:
Gina Edler –85% of the elected official’s wage
Nancy Jorgensen –65% of the elected official’s wage
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To authorize the chair to sign a Statement of Non-Issuance of Certificate of
Occupancy for 2017. Motion carried.
BENTON COUNTY
STATEMENT OF NON-ISSUANCE
OF CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY
“Benton County has not currently adopted building codes and does not perform inspections of structures located in the
unincorporated area of the county.
Therefore, Benton County does not issue a certificate of occupancy for said structures.
Further, Benton County does not guarantee that any structure complies with any building codes and does not accept any liability,
express or implied, regarding such structure.
If the property is located within the corporate limits of any city situated in Benton County, you are directed to contact that city
regarding this matter.”
Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Supervisor Bierschenk to the Regional Mental Health Board. Motion
carried.
Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Supervisor Bierschenk as Ex-Officio on the Benton County Health Board.
Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded:To appoint Dr. Margaret Mangold to the Benton County Health Board. Motion
carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-3, Construction Evaluation. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION # 17-3
CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION RESOLUTION
WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 459.304(3) sets out the procedure if a board of supervisors wishes to adopt a “construction
evaluation resolution” relating to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution can submit to the Department of Natural
Resources (DNR) an adopted recommendation to approve or disapprove a construction permit application regarding a proposed
confinement feeding operation structure; and
WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution and submitted an adopted recommendation may
contest the DNR’s decision regarding a specific application; and
WHEREAS, by adopting a construction evaluation resolution the board of supervisors agrees to evaluate every construction permit
application for a proposed confinement feeding operation structure received by the board of supervisors between February 1, 2017
and January 31, 2018 and submit an adopted recommendation regarding that application to the DNR; and
WHEREAS, the board of supervisors must conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application using the master matrix
created in Iowa Code section 459.305, but the board’s recommendation to the DNR may be based on the final score on the master
matrix or may be based on reasons other than the final score on the master matrix;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BENTON COUNTY that the Board of
Supervisors hereby adopts this construction evaluation resolution pursuant to Iowa Code section 459.304(3).
Signed this 3rd day of January 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Ben Bonar as Benton County Weed Commissioner for 2017.
Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-4. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-4
AUTHORIZING THE BENTON COUNTY AUDITOR TO ISSUE CHECKS AND SIGN ACH AGREEMENTS FOR 2016
WHEREAS: Iowa Code §331.506 sets forth the auditor’s duties relative to the issuance of checks; and
WHEREAS: Iowa Code §331.506(3) allows the auditor to issue checks under the authority of the Board of Supervisors without prior
approval, and
WHEREAS: Benton County conducts part of this activity through the use of ACH deposits and other electronic means; and
WHEREAS: It is necessary for the auditor to have the authority to execute agreements on behalf of Benton County when
necessary to allow for the use of electronic banking, including but not limited to ACH deposits, and other financial activities, and
NOW BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors hereby authorizes the auditor and/or her designee to issue checks in
accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.506 and specifically Iowa Code Section 331.506(3).
IT IS RESOLVED that the Benton County Auditor and/or her designee is hereby authorized to execute all necessary agreements on
behalf of Benton County for the purposes of ACH deposits and other financial activities of Benton County.
IT IS RESOLVED that this authority may be amended from time to time by resolution of the Board of Supervisors.
IT IS RESOLVED that this authority is granted beginning this date and shall remain in effect until revoked by the Board of
Supervisors.
Signed this 3rd day of January 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
ATTEST: Gary Bierschenk
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to adopt Resolution #17-5. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-5
AUTHORIZING THE BENTON COUNTY TREASURER TO SIGN ACH AGREEMENTS FOR 2017
Whereas: Iowa Code 331.552(29) sets forth the treasurer’s duties relative to the issuance of direct deposits of tax revenue,
special assessments, and other moneys collected for each tax-certifying or tax-levying public agency in the county; and
Whereas: Benton County conducts part of this activity through the use of ACH deposits and other electronic means; and
Whereas: It is necessary for the treasurer to have the authority to execute agreements on behalf of Benton County when
necessary to allow the use of electronic banking, including but not limited to ACH deposits, and other financial activities; and
IT IS RESOLVED that the Benton County Treasurer and/or her designee is hereby authorized to execute all necessary agreements
on behalf of Benton County for the purpose of ACH deposits and other financial activities of Benton County.
IT IS RESOLVED that this authority may be amended from time to time by resolution of the Board of Supervisors.
IT IS RESOLVED that the authority is granted beginning this date and shall remain in effect until revoked by the Benton County
Board of Supervisors.
Signed this 3rd day of January 2017
___________________________________________________
Todd Wiley, Chairman
_________________________________________________
Rick Primmer
__________________________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
Attest:
___________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint the following persons to the Benton County Eminent Domain for
2017. Motion carried.
EMINENT DOMAIN
Licensed Real Estate Sales Person or Real Estate Broker
Denise Weeda
Danny Kaestner
Gloria Feuerbach
Shannon Feuerbach
Carmie Behrens
Wayne Siela
Marion Schminke
Persons Having Knowledge of Property Values by Reason of Occupation
Roger Schlarbaum
Carol Goodchild
Jeff Geiger
Dave Coulter
Harold Knaack Jr.
Melissa McBride
Kristina Kremer
Owner-Operator Agricultural Property
Bonnie Sanders
Elaine Harrington
David Rhinehart
John Elwick
Wayne Riley
Todd Hennings
Brenda Schanbacher
Owners of City or Town Property
Darold Sindt
Jeff Kelly
Kathy Van Steenhuyse
Janice Eldred
Larry Weeda
Connie Ogier
Gary Benson
No Action was made for the Benton County Zoning Commission.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint John Stiegelmeyer to the Belle Plaine and Vinton Airport Zoning
Board. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded:To appoint Ilene Kreider and Steve Meyer to the Pioneer Cemetery
Commission. Motion carried
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Jerry Michael as Benton County Civil Rights Coordinator. Motion
carried
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Dave Fish, Jennifer Miller, Marlyn Jorgensen, Leslie Carlholm, and
Jay Herman to the Benton County Development Group Board. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Shelby Williams to the Benton County Conservation Board. Motion
carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint John Frazier as a member to the Integrated Vegetation Roadside
Management Committee. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint the following persons to the Benefited Fire Districts for three-year
terms. Motion carried.
Van Horne Benefited #1 – John Menage
Keystone Benefited #2 – Dan Busch
Newhall Benefited #4 – Roy Becker
Ben-Linn Benefited #3-#5 – Mike Deklotz
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Supervisor Wiley as Trustee to Heartland Insurance Risk Pool
Group and Nancy Jorgensen as Alternate Trustee. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to appoint Ben Vierling as the Heartland Safety Coordinator for 2017. Motion
carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Jim Shutts and Peggy Schott to the Benton County Historic
Preservation Commission. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Karen Peterson to Benton County Board of Adjustment. Motion
carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Dr. Brian Meeker as the Medical Examiner, and Mary Phillips,
Colleen Dickerson, Tony Thomsen, Dan Johnson, and Alaina Johnson as investigators. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Myron Parizek as Benton County Engineer for one year. Motion
carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint the following members to East Central Iowa Council of
Governments’ Boards. Motion carried.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Todd Wiley
Rick Primmer, Alternate
REGION 10 PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Dana Burmeister
Teri Andorf, Alternate
REGION 10 TRANSPORTATION TECHNICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Rick Erickson
REGION 10 REGIONAL TRAILS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Randy Scheel
Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To authorize Gary Bierschenk to sign USDA Farm Service Agency documents on
behalf of Benton County. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Denise Schwab, Jennifer Zahradnik, Bryce Brecht, Tracy Seeman,
Nancy Jensen and Diane Schmuecker to the Solid Waste Commission. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint the following members to the respective boards for 2017. Motion
carried.
North Benton Family Resource Center (HACAP) – Supervisor Primmer
Regional HACAP –Supervisor Primmer
Emergency Management Commission – Supervisor Wiley
Supervisor Primmer, Alternate
Resource Enhancement & Protection (REAP) – Supervisor Wiley
Solid Waste Disposal Commission Advisory Board – Supervisor Bierschenk
County Conference Board – Supervisor Wiley
Supervisor Primmer
Supervisor Bierschenk
6
th Judicial District Department of Corrections – Supervisor Primmer
Workforce Development – Supervisor Bierschenk
Eastern Iowa Tourism – Supervisor Bierschenk
Supervisor Primmer, Alternate
Supervisor Wiley, Alternate
North Central Iowa Juvenile Detention – Supervisor Primmer
Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) – Supervisor Wiley
Benton County Conservation – Supervisor Wiley, Ex-Officio
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the minutes of December 27, 2016. Motion carried.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.
_______________________________
Todd Wiley, Chairman
ATTEST: _________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor