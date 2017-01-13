January 3, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and

Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved

unanimously.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Todd Wiley as the chairman of the board of supervisors for 2017.

Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Rick Primmer as the vice-chairman of the board of supervisors for

2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: That the general schedule for regular meetings of the board of supervisors will

be each Tuesday throughout the year at 9:00 a.m. This schedule is general in nature and may be altered at any time throughout the

year, including but not limited to the lack of agenda items, courthouse closings, meeting conflicts, or for any reason. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To accept resignation of Kirk Authier, part-time driver examiner in the

Treasurers’s office effective December 28, 2016. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To designate the official newspapers for Benton County for 2017 as The Star

Press Union, The Cedar Valley Times, and The Vinton Eagle. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to Adopt Resolution #17-1, Hiring in Sheriff’s Department. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-1

APPROVING HIRE IN SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED that Blake Henkle is approved as a Full-time Deputy Officer, filling the vacancy from Deputy Ron

Tippett, who is now Sheriff. The position will be effective January 3, 2017.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the starting wage of Blake Henkle is as follows:

Deputy Sheriff – $21.59 per hour per union contract.

Date this 3rd day of January, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To Adopt Resolution #17-2, Hiring in Auditor’s Office. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-2

APPROVE HIRE OF AUDITOR CLERK

WHEREAS, the Benton County Auditor requested and was granted approval to hire a clerk to replace deputy Auditor of the current

person performing those duties; and

WHEREAS, the auditor has advertised and conducted interviews for said position, including all veterans who applied; and

WHEREAS, after careful consideration, the auditor has recommended that Danelle Fowler be hired to fill the position, said hire

being done through a transfer as Fowler is a current employee of Benton County;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the hire/transfer of Danelle Fowler as clerk

in the auditor’s office, at an annual salary of $45,000.00, effective January 9, 2017, is hereby approved.

Dated 3rd day of January, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the appointment of Nancy Jorgensen as a deputy auditor, effective

January 3, 2017. Further, to approve the following salaries in the Auditor’s office effective January 3, 2017:

Gina Edler –85% of the elected official’s wage

Nancy Jorgensen –65% of the elected official’s wage

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To authorize the chair to sign a Statement of Non-Issuance of Certificate of

Occupancy for 2017. Motion carried.

BENTON COUNTY

STATEMENT OF NON-ISSUANCE

OF CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

“Benton County has not currently adopted building codes and does not perform inspections of structures located in the

unincorporated area of the county.

Therefore, Benton County does not issue a certificate of occupancy for said structures.

Further, Benton County does not guarantee that any structure complies with any building codes and does not accept any liability,

express or implied, regarding such structure.

If the property is located within the corporate limits of any city situated in Benton County, you are directed to contact that city

regarding this matter.”

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Supervisor Bierschenk to the Regional Mental Health Board. Motion

carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Supervisor Bierschenk as Ex-Officio on the Benton County Health Board.

Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded:To appoint Dr. Margaret Mangold to the Benton County Health Board. Motion

carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-3, Construction Evaluation. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION # 17-3

CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 459.304(3) sets out the procedure if a board of supervisors wishes to adopt a “construction

evaluation resolution” relating to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure; and

WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution can submit to the Department of Natural

Resources (DNR) an adopted recommendation to approve or disapprove a construction permit application regarding a proposed

confinement feeding operation structure; and

WHEREAS, only counties that have adopted a construction evaluation resolution and submitted an adopted recommendation may

contest the DNR’s decision regarding a specific application; and

WHEREAS, by adopting a construction evaluation resolution the board of supervisors agrees to evaluate every construction permit

application for a proposed confinement feeding operation structure received by the board of supervisors between February 1, 2017

and January 31, 2018 and submit an adopted recommendation regarding that application to the DNR; and

WHEREAS, the board of supervisors must conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application using the master matrix

created in Iowa Code section 459.305, but the board’s recommendation to the DNR may be based on the final score on the master

matrix or may be based on reasons other than the final score on the master matrix;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BENTON COUNTY that the Board of

Supervisors hereby adopts this construction evaluation resolution pursuant to Iowa Code section 459.304(3).

Signed this 3rd day of January 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Ben Bonar as Benton County Weed Commissioner for 2017.

Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-4. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-4

AUTHORIZING THE BENTON COUNTY AUDITOR TO ISSUE CHECKS AND SIGN ACH AGREEMENTS FOR 2016

WHEREAS: Iowa Code §331.506 sets forth the auditor’s duties relative to the issuance of checks; and

WHEREAS: Iowa Code §331.506(3) allows the auditor to issue checks under the authority of the Board of Supervisors without prior

approval, and

WHEREAS: Benton County conducts part of this activity through the use of ACH deposits and other electronic means; and

WHEREAS: It is necessary for the auditor to have the authority to execute agreements on behalf of Benton County when

necessary to allow for the use of electronic banking, including but not limited to ACH deposits, and other financial activities, and

NOW BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors hereby authorizes the auditor and/or her designee to issue checks in

accordance with Iowa Code Section 331.506 and specifically Iowa Code Section 331.506(3).

IT IS RESOLVED that the Benton County Auditor and/or her designee is hereby authorized to execute all necessary agreements on

behalf of Benton County for the purposes of ACH deposits and other financial activities of Benton County.

IT IS RESOLVED that this authority may be amended from time to time by resolution of the Board of Supervisors.

IT IS RESOLVED that this authority is granted beginning this date and shall remain in effect until revoked by the Board of

Supervisors.

Signed this 3rd day of January 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

ATTEST: Gary Bierschenk

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to adopt Resolution #17-5. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-5

AUTHORIZING THE BENTON COUNTY TREASURER TO SIGN ACH AGREEMENTS FOR 2017

Whereas: Iowa Code 331.552(29) sets forth the treasurer’s duties relative to the issuance of direct deposits of tax revenue,

special assessments, and other moneys collected for each tax-certifying or tax-levying public agency in the county; and

Whereas: Benton County conducts part of this activity through the use of ACH deposits and other electronic means; and

Whereas: It is necessary for the treasurer to have the authority to execute agreements on behalf of Benton County when

necessary to allow the use of electronic banking, including but not limited to ACH deposits, and other financial activities; and

IT IS RESOLVED that the Benton County Treasurer and/or her designee is hereby authorized to execute all necessary agreements

on behalf of Benton County for the purpose of ACH deposits and other financial activities of Benton County.

IT IS RESOLVED that this authority may be amended from time to time by resolution of the Board of Supervisors.

IT IS RESOLVED that the authority is granted beginning this date and shall remain in effect until revoked by the Benton County

Board of Supervisors.

Signed this 3rd day of January 2017

___________________________________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

_________________________________________________

Rick Primmer

__________________________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

Attest:

___________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint the following persons to the Benton County Eminent Domain for

2017. Motion carried.

EMINENT DOMAIN

Licensed Real Estate Sales Person or Real Estate Broker

Denise Weeda

Danny Kaestner

Gloria Feuerbach

Shannon Feuerbach

Carmie Behrens

Wayne Siela

Marion Schminke

Persons Having Knowledge of Property Values by Reason of Occupation

Roger Schlarbaum

Carol Goodchild

Jeff Geiger

Dave Coulter

Harold Knaack Jr.

Melissa McBride

Kristina Kremer

Owner-Operator Agricultural Property

Bonnie Sanders

Elaine Harrington

David Rhinehart

John Elwick

Wayne Riley

Todd Hennings

Brenda Schanbacher

Owners of City or Town Property

Darold Sindt

Jeff Kelly

Kathy Van Steenhuyse

Janice Eldred

Larry Weeda

Connie Ogier

Gary Benson

No Action was made for the Benton County Zoning Commission.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint John Stiegelmeyer to the Belle Plaine and Vinton Airport Zoning

Board. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded:To appoint Ilene Kreider and Steve Meyer to the Pioneer Cemetery

Commission. Motion carried

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Jerry Michael as Benton County Civil Rights Coordinator. Motion

carried

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Dave Fish, Jennifer Miller, Marlyn Jorgensen, Leslie Carlholm, and

Jay Herman to the Benton County Development Group Board. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Shelby Williams to the Benton County Conservation Board. Motion

carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint John Frazier as a member to the Integrated Vegetation Roadside

Management Committee. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint the following persons to the Benefited Fire Districts for three-year

terms. Motion carried.

Van Horne Benefited #1 – John Menage

Keystone Benefited #2 – Dan Busch

Newhall Benefited #4 – Roy Becker

Ben-Linn Benefited #3-#5 – Mike Deklotz

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Supervisor Wiley as Trustee to Heartland Insurance Risk Pool

Group and Nancy Jorgensen as Alternate Trustee. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to appoint Ben Vierling as the Heartland Safety Coordinator for 2017. Motion

carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Jim Shutts and Peggy Schott to the Benton County Historic

Preservation Commission. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Karen Peterson to Benton County Board of Adjustment. Motion

carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Dr. Brian Meeker as the Medical Examiner, and Mary Phillips,

Colleen Dickerson, Tony Thomsen, Dan Johnson, and Alaina Johnson as investigators. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Myron Parizek as Benton County Engineer for one year. Motion

carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint the following members to East Central Iowa Council of

Governments’ Boards. Motion carried.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Todd Wiley

Rick Primmer, Alternate

REGION 10 PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Dana Burmeister

Teri Andorf, Alternate

REGION 10 TRANSPORTATION TECHNICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Rick Erickson

REGION 10 REGIONAL TRAILS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Randy Scheel

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To authorize Gary Bierschenk to sign USDA Farm Service Agency documents on

behalf of Benton County. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To appoint Denise Schwab, Jennifer Zahradnik, Bryce Brecht, Tracy Seeman,

Nancy Jensen and Diane Schmuecker to the Solid Waste Commission. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint the following members to the respective boards for 2017. Motion

carried.

North Benton Family Resource Center (HACAP) – Supervisor Primmer

Regional HACAP –Supervisor Primmer

Emergency Management Commission – Supervisor Wiley

Supervisor Primmer, Alternate

Resource Enhancement & Protection (REAP) – Supervisor Wiley

Solid Waste Disposal Commission Advisory Board – Supervisor Bierschenk

County Conference Board – Supervisor Wiley

Supervisor Primmer

Supervisor Bierschenk

6

th Judicial District Department of Corrections – Supervisor Primmer

Workforce Development – Supervisor Bierschenk

Eastern Iowa Tourism – Supervisor Bierschenk

Supervisor Primmer, Alternate

Supervisor Wiley, Alternate

North Central Iowa Juvenile Detention – Supervisor Primmer

Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) – Supervisor Wiley

Benton County Conservation – Supervisor Wiley, Ex-Officio

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the minutes of December 27, 2016. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor