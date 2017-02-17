BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

February 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Brandon and Jennica Jordan part of NW ¼

NE ¼ Sec 27-85-9

3. 9:06 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date of Ross Hanson part of SE ¼ NE ¼

Sec 35-85-10

4. 9:10 A.M. Sheriff Tippett Re: Approve hiring of a full time jailer, and discuss vehicle bids

5. Approve minutes

6. Approve Claims

7. 9:1 5 A. M. Gary McKenna, Vinton Fire Chief Requesting LOSST Funds for Fire Equipment

8. 9:30 A.M. Public Hearing for transferring unknown Parcels in portion of the NW¼ NW¼ of 26-82-10.

9. 10:00 A.M. Jerry Petermeier Re: Shive-Hattery, Inc. and Benchmark will be presenting their roof

reports on the Cedar Valley Ranch

10. 11:00 A.M Jennifer Fencl (ECICOG) Re: Approve MOU between ECICOG and Benton County

11. 11:15 A.M. – Real Estate Discussion –possible closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5 (1j)

12. FY18 Budget

13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

14. New Business/Public Interest Comments

15. Adjourn

Posted on February 17, 2017