BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

February 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. 10:00 a.m. Jerry Petermeier Re: Discuss Cedar Valley Ranch roof

4. 10:15 a.m. Brian Gruhn secondary roads bargaining discussion

5. Approve hire of project coordinator position for the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority

6. Authorize chair to sign sub recipient agreement with the Iowa Flood Center and Benton County for

resiliency grant.

7. Approve Class B liquor license for Kimm’s Sinclair

8. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

9. FY 18 Budget work

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn