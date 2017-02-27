By Gina Edler, Benton County Deputy Auditor
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
February 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Approve minutes
3. Approve/sign conveyance of Property to William and Lori Ballard
4. 9:15 A.M. Ben Turnis Re: discuss printer contracts
5. Approve Class C Liquor License for Tara Hills Country Club
6. 9:30 A.M. Decision/action about consultant agreement for Cedar Valley Ranch Roof
7. 10:00 A.M. Lacy Litton Re: ISAC Wellmark Renewal
8. 10:45 am Lexa Speidel Re: Approve hire of part time passport clerk
9. 10:50 a.m. Discuss office space at Old School Produce
10. 11:00 A.M. Conservation Budget
11. Approve Historical Preservation Annual Report
12. FY18 Budget
13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
14. New Business/Public Interest Comments
15. Adjourn