By State Representative Dawn Pettengill

Thank you for all the letters, calls and emails sending your opinions on both sides of the collective bargaining changes we’ve been working through at the Capitol. It is very much appreciated when it comes to my decision making time to have as much input as possible. I especially appreciate the opinions that counter what I’m thinking and need those for balance. Due to the volume coming in, I was not able to get back to everyone, but I did read your messages and listen to the calls. Again, thank you.

How did this important bill come about? Right after the election and committee chairs were selected, all committees were charged with looking critically at our operations, best practices in other states, what was working or not and how to improve government’s delivery of services to our citizens. The Senate and House Labor Chairs and the Governor went through that process and started developing a bill to update an over 40 year old law on public unions.

After they worked the tweaks out, they thought anyway, the original bill was released into committee. And like all bills, was assigned to a subcommittee to be worked where we solicit and expect feedback and changes. It passed through subcommittee, committee, a public hearing was held and then came to the House and Senate floors this week. Based on the correspondence we were getting and feedback from the public hearing, there were many changes made to make it better and alleviate concerns of our workforce. The amendment was adopted and the bill passed to the Governor for signing yesterday.

Big picture, the changes in the bill allow more flexibility to our local elected officials to serve who they are supposed to serve and manage their responsibilities and resources more effectively. You elected us all to do a job and the old law we were working under was keeping us from representing you well. To get into some details, what did the amended bill do and not do?

Here’s what it does NOT do:

• The bill does not affect private section unions.

• The bill does not repeal the right to collectively bargain for government employees, nor close down unions in Iowa.

• The bill doesn’t affect pensions in any way. IPERS has never been subject to collective bargaining.

• The bill doesn’t take away health insurance. Under the bill, it is mandated that a health insurance plan is offered to employees. The local city council/school board/county supervisor can continue on with their current insurance provider or join the statewide health insurance pool.

Here are some things the bill does do:

• Applies only to government employees. Reviews and updates law that has not had a review since 1974.

• Allows public workers to recertify the union prior to every contract negotiation. 50% + 1 person of the people represented must vote yes in order to recertify. If the union is doing a good job for their members, there shouldn’t be any concern there. If it isn’t, the power is in your hands.

• Prevents contracts from exceeding 5 years.

• Removes automatic payroll deductions to unions, but allows you to pay them from your checking account.

• Allows Superintendents and local managers to provide incentives to reward exceptional employees, attract new and needed expertise and retain exceptional workers.

• Makes wages the only mandatory bargaining subject, but if agreed on by both parties can add the following items including hours, vacation, holidays, shift differentials, leaves of absence for non-political purposes, overtime, in service training, seniority and health and safety matters.

• Public Safety employees, peace officers and firemen, because of the needs and work conditions of their jobs will remain the same.

• Public employees are afforded rights and protections in the workplace such as not being able to be dismissed without proper cause, whistleblower protection, civil rights protections and health and safety standards.

I want you all to know I respect all work and treat everyone equally. In my family we have a variety of professions and although one may receive more pay than another, none are disrespected. Public servant or not, using your talents and contributing to your community make you very valuable, so keep giving it all you’ve got!

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at dawn.pettengill@legis.iowa.gov or 515-281-3221.