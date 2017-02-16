Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

February 13, 2017

Call to Order

President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the High School Media Center.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Brenda Bartz, Rob Levis (in at 7:01), Kyle Schminke, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Jason Hicok

(by phone at 6:45 p.m.), Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll,

Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with the exception of Mike Timmermans.

Audience Comments

Michele Lash provided an overview of a trip to Spain that is not school sponsored but will include Vinton-Shellsburg School Spanish students.

Lucas Garwood provided information on his house for sale. He is offering it to the school before he puts it on the open market.

Administrator Reports

Jim Murray with several teachers provided an overview of the Title I program.

Tony Islas shared several students will graduate early from the alternative high school. The At-Risk application was approved by the state. Eighth grade orientation was a huge success and scheduling will wrap up next week.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Hainstock reported on Director Wise visit, two wrestlers made it to state, thanked the high school for hosting, VORC (Vinton off Road Cyclist) interest in partnering, open enrollment requests, and some calendar items.

Board Reports/Requests

Director Van Steenhuyse visited Shellsburg and was impressed with what they do for self-esteem. She wrote advocacy letters to local legislators.

Director Schminke visited the middle school and high school. He visited with principals to see what needs to be improved as far as building improvements.

President Gates visited Shellsburg, high school and west. Students were able to share with her what they were expected to do from all three buildings.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

618. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Bartz to accept the consent items as presented including the amended agenda. Motion carried 4/0.

Approve Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost for Tilford HVAC Replacement Project

619. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Bartz to approve the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for the Tilford HVAC Replacement Project. Motion carried 4/0.

Approval of Proposals for the Tilford HVAC Replacement Project

620. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to award the contract for construction for the Tilford HVAC Replacement Project to Young Plumbing and Heating for $422,250 and accept alternative #1 for $55,700. Motion carried 4/0.

Early Retirement Program

621. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to accept applications to participate in the district’s early retirement program and thank them on behalf of the Board of Education for 331.5 years of service

to our students and the district with the understanding that all resignations will be effective on June 30. Motion carried 4/0.

2017-18 Calendar

The Calendar Committee drafted a preliminary calendar for the Board to review based on a parent/community survey and a staff survey. The final review will be in March.

High School Course Registration Guide

622. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Bartz to approve the high school course registration guide for 2017-18. Motion carried 4/0.

Budget and Finance

Superintendent Hainstock shared some of the budget parameters we are working under based on input from last month’s meeting regarding 2017-18 budget.

Legislative Update

Superintendent Hainstock gave an update on the recent Iowa Legislature information.

Audience Comments on any of the Preceding Items

There were no audience comments on any of the preceding items.

Correspondence Items/Reports

> Mrs. Lash’s Spain Trip Handouts

> Promise of Iowa Thank You

> Should We Have Lap-Shoulder Seatbelts on Iowa School Buses?

Move into Closed Session for Student Discipline as Allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e)

623. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Schminke to move into closed session at 6:45 p.m. as

allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e) for student discipline. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

By consensus, the board returned from closed session at 7:27 p.m.

Motion on Student Discipline

624. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Levis to approve the consent agreement concerning Student #1. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Move into Closed Session for Student Discipline as Allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e)

625. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Levis to move

into closed session at 7:28 p.m. as allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e) for student discipline. Motion carried

6/0 on a roll call vote.

By consensus, the board returned from closed session at 8:03 p.m.

Motion on Student Discipline

626. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Schminke to approve the consent agreement concerning

Student #2. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Move into Closed Session for Student Discipline as Allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e)

627. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Levis to move into closed session at 8:10 p.m. as

allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e) for student discipline. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

By consensus, the board returned from closed session at 8:32 p.m.

Motion on Student Discipline

628. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Bartz to approve the consent agreement

concerning student #3. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Move into Closed Session for Student Discipline as Allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e)

629. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Schminke to move

into closed session at 8:45 p.m. as allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e) for student discipline. Motion carried 6/0

on a roll call vote.

By consensus, the board returned from closed session at 8:53 p.m.

Motion on Student Discipline

630. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Bartz to approve the consent agreement

concerning student #4. Motion carried 5/1 on a roll call vote with Schminke opposing.

Move into Closed Session for Student Discipline as Allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e)

631. It was moved by Bartz and seconded by Levis to move into

closed session at 8:54 p.m. as allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1) (e) for student discipline. Motion carried

4/2 on a roll call vote with Levis and Van Steenhuyse disagreeing.

By consensus, the board returned from closed session at 9:39 p.m.

Motion on Student Discipline

632. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to approve the consent agreement

concerning student #5. Motion carried 4/2 on a roll call vote with Schminke and Bartz opposing.

Move into Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as Allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)

It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to move into exempt session at 9:47 p.m. to

discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)

By consensus, the board moved out of exempt session at 10:07 p.m.

Adjournment

Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 10:13 p.m.

——————————- ———————————–

Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary

SUMMARY OF BILLS-Feb2017