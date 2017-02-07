NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Conveyance of Unknown parcels near Watkins in the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 26-82-10

To Whom It May Concern: The intent is to convey unknown surveyed parcel’s to the current adjoining land owner;

The Board of Supervisors of Benton County, acting under the authority of Iowa Code Section 354.23, proposes to dispose of two unknown parcels described as:

1) Auditor’s Parcel “A” in a portion of the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 26-82-10 (containing approximately 0.27 Acres)

2) Auditor’s Parcel “B” in a portion of the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 26-82-10 (containing approximately 0.09 Acres)

A hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors of Benton County at 9:30 a.m. on February 21, 2017, in the Boardroom, Second Floor, Benton County Courthouse, Vinton, Iowa, for the purpose of conveying said real estate. Any person shall have the right to file, in writing, or appear personally at said hearing to present objections or comments.

Questions should be directed to Todd Wiley, Chairman, Benton County Supervisor, at 319-472-4869.