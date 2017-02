This week Rep. Dawn Pettengill (R-Mount Auburn) met with members of East-Central Iowa REC. The group was visiting the Capitol to talk with legislators about energy legislation.

Pictured here are Burt Byers (Amana), Jim Barz (La Porte City), Rep. Dawn Pettengill (Mount Auburn), Jeff Elliot (La Porte City), Jim Alberts (Fairbank), Chris Sackett (Urbana), Gary McKenna (Vinton), and Steve Marlow (Independence).