David Condry, Above The Influence Coalition

At the beginning of every year, people all over the world make commitments on how this next year will be different. If you are one of the many people who want to quit smoking, why not make a resolution to make 2017 the year to get started. Making the choice to quit now can dramatically reduce your risk of diseases caused by smoking while making you healthier.

According to the CDC, 7 out of 10 smokers reported that they want to quit smoking completely. It is important to acknowledge that quitting smoking is hard and may require several attempts. People who have stopped smoking are often tempted to begin again because of withdrawal symptoms, stress and even weight gain. In addition, the CDC reports that more people are addicted to nicotine in the U.S. than any other drug. Research actually suggests that nicotine may be as addictive as heroin, cocaine, or alcohol. Acknowledging these potential struggles upfront will ultimately help people be better prepared to the journey that is ahead.

If you are committed to make this year different by quitting, you can take steps that can improve your chances of quitting for good in 2017.

Planning ahead with any major decision or change is an important element for success and quitting smoking is no different. Here are some steps that you can take to ensure your efforts produce the results you are going to accomplish.

* Select the date when you will quit and when your plan will be implemented. We all have experienced thoughts of good intentions that never actually move into action. By selecting an actual start date we mentally prepare ourselves to begin the process of change. By making this resolution for 2017, January 1st is a perfect day to begin.

* Let the people around you know you’re quitting so they can be prepared to support and encourage you. Once you have the day selected share it with others so there is accountability. The people around you should be used for support and encouragement so take the time to communicate with key people how they can help you with this process of change. In addition, letting people know beforehand helps everyone understand some of the difficult aspects of quitting that you will go through, especially in the early stages.

* Keep the benefits of quitting in front of you as much as possible. Make a list of why you are making this change as a source of encouragement when things get difficult. When you have compiled that list keep it nearby or visible when times get difficult. Everyone needs to have incentives for why they are making changes so take steps on how these positive reasons can be available reminders when you need them.

* Identify what will be a temptation or trigger making you want to smoke. These will be the situations that you will want to avoid, especially in the first days of your plan. This can be some of the hardest aspects when quitting smoking due to the natural habits of our lives. If you are used to going out with the group during smoke breaks you will want to change that habit since that will be a strong temptation to have a cigarette also. Be

mindful of the unconscious habit of purchasing cigarettes when stopping in the gas station in the morning on the way to work. Making the effort to identify these triggers in the beginning will put you in a better state of mind to make healthier choices to stay to course in your journey to be smoke free.

As you begin this journey to a healthier life be sure to take advantage of the resources that are available to you that will aid in ensuring your success. One such service which has helped countless people is Quitline Iowa. Quitiline is an entirely free cross-platform service that provides expert coaching to help you quit tobacco. Participants can take advantage of either online coaching or speak to someone live with its unique tele counseling feature. Select Medicaid patients may also be eligible for free nicotine replacement therapy. To enroll, visit www.quitlineiowa.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.