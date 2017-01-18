90% of the population will experience a need for blood at some point during their lives. Whether it’s a trauma victim, surgery patient, cancer fighter, premature baby or mother in distress after delivery, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Since there is no substitute for human blood, these patients rely on LifeServers to regularly roll up their sleeve and make a lifesaving donation!

Our bloodmobiles will be out and about in your community- book your appointment to save lives!

Keystone Community Blood Drive, Monday, February 6, 2017 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at St John Lutheran Church, 201 4th Ave.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center was established in April, 2010 when The Blood Center of Iowa joined operations with Siouxland Community Blood Bank. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center provides blood and blood products to more than 100 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.