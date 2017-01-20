The Vinton Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Monday, January 23, at the Vinton Skate and Activities Center from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Blood supplies are low now, so please consider giving this gift of life. Walk-ins are welcome or an appointment can be made at redcrossblood.org or call Kristie at 472-4292.
