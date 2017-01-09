Monkeytown delivery specialist Steve Wood dropped off 500 of the more than seven hundred rolls of toilet paper collected during the Monkeytown 1,000 Roll Challenge. Pictured with Steve is his wife, Linda, who is a food pantry volunteer. As part of Monkeytown’s December 1000 roll TP challenge, the Vinton-based office supply company collected over 700 rolls of toilet from customers and Monkeytown matched those rolls, bringing the total to 1,400. The tissue was distributed to area food banks and the Vinton Pantry received 500 of those rolls.
