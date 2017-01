Due to the weather, there will be a 2hr Early Out for all Vinton-Shellsburg schools, with no PM preschool, today, Jan. 25. Busses still will run only on hard surface roads. Please be safe on your way home from school.

Iowa Assessment reminder

Attention parents of students in Grades 3-11: Hopefully you’ve heard about our upcoming Iowa Assessments. Please mark your calendars and do your best to help your student be on time and ready for school January 30-February 3 to take them as scheduled.