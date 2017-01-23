The East Central Iowa Choral Directors Association 5th & 6th Grade Honor Choir will be held on Friday, January 27 at Sinclair Auditorium on the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids.

The day will begin will be filled with rehearsals culminating in a Festival Concert at 7:00 pm.

Thirty area schools and churches will be participating with a total of 212 students and 25 directors. Participating will be students from Alburnett, Central City, Marquette Catholic, St. Matthew and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; Bowman Woods, Cleveland, Coolidge, Echo Hill, East, Indian Creek, Linn Grove, Madison, Novak, Shellsburg, Viola Gibson, Waterville, West Liberty, Westfield, Wilkins, Wilton Elementary Schools; Center Point-Urbana, Maquoketa, Oak Ridge, Prairie Creek, Vinton-Shellsburg, Vernon, Waukon and West Liberty Middle Schools.

Mrs. Jennifer Walker, Novak Elementary School music specialist, will be the guest director with Diane Beach, Cedar Rapids, as accompanist.

Sixteen fifth and sixth grade vocalists from Shellsburg Elementary and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School have prepared to participate in this honor choir. Their music director, Mrs. Lois Martin, is the East Central ICDA representative on the executive board and has been serving as host and coordinator of this event.

The concert is open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students K-12. All tickets will be sold at the door.