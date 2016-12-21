Thanks to the work of many volunteers and local donors, 336 area children and teens will receive gifts of toys and/or clothing via the Angel Tree program in Vinton this Christmas season.

That number is the highest in the history of the local Angel Tree program, says LaNette Parker. Families began arriving to pick up their gifts and pick out toys yesterday, and will continue today.

This year, the location is the Vinton-Shellsburg School Board meeting room. Finding a place for distribution has been a challenge some years, says Parker, who spent a lot of time searching for a site until the district offered the use of the board room. The program requires an accessible, ground-floor facility with room for many presents as well as heat.

Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock said fitting all the gifts into the area was a challenge.

“But it was the right thing to do,” she adds.

Families began picking up gifts on Tuesday. Those who have not yet set up a time to receive their items can call Parker at 319-521-1496.