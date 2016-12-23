christmaschurchservice
Blessed Hope Church
Christmas Eve Candle Light Service begins at 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Day 9:30 a.m.
Blessed Hope is located at 1509 S. M Ave. in Vinton (Behind Theisen’s)
Everyone welcome!
The Queen of Saints Cluster
December 24th
4:00 pm at Immaculate Conception, Van Horne
6:30 pm at St. Patrick, Watkins
9:00 pm at St. Paul, Newhall
December 25th
9:00 am at St. Michael, Norway

Rev. Craig E. Steimel will be the presiding priest at all the services

 

Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church Garriso

Sunday December 18 – 6:00 pm, Sunday School Christmas Program

Saturday December 24 – 8:00 pm, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Sunday December 25 – 8:00 am, Christmas Day Service
Christmas Mass Schedule for the Heart of Mary Cluster

Christmas Eve

  • St. Mary, Vinton – 4 p.m.
  • St. Mary, Urbana – 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Day
  • Sacred Heart, Walker – 8 a.m.
  • St. Mary, Urbana – 10 a.m.

 

Vinton Presbyterian Church

Free Christmas dinner on December 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The event will be open to the public following Christmas morning service.

 

First Baptist Church

Christmas Eve 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day, 11:00 a.m.

 

Oak Grove Church

HOLIDAZE

Christmas Eve Service at Oak Grove Church (Shellsburg) at 5:00pm.  We will have an intimate time of worship, powerful message, and fellowship time before and after the service filled with Christmas goodies.

 

Prairie Creek Church

Christmas Eve Candle Light Service 7:00 PM
Christmas Day 10:30 AM