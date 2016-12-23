Rev. Craig E. Steimel will be the presiding priest at all the services
Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church Garriso
Sunday December 18 – 6:00 pm, Sunday School Christmas Program
Christmas Eve
- St. Mary, Vinton – 4 p.m.
- St. Mary, Urbana – 6:30 p.m.
- Sacred Heart, Walker – 8 a.m.
- St. Mary, Urbana – 10 a.m.
Vinton Presbyterian Church
Free Christmas dinner on December 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The event will be open to the public following Christmas morning service.
First Baptist Church
Christmas Eve 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Day, 11:00 a.m.
Oak Grove Church
HOLIDAZE
Christmas Eve Service at Oak Grove Church (Shellsburg) at 5:00pm. We will have an intimate time of worship, powerful message, and fellowship time before and after the service filled with Christmas goodies.
Prairie Creek Church