Both Benton Community School District as well a VInton-Shellsburg Community Schools are both limiting the routes that the school buses will take on their way to school.

Because of the soft gravel roads in the county, the districts will only run their buses on hard surface roads only until further notice.

Belle Plaine Community School District as well as will be running only on hard surface roads through Thursday.

Union School District will run on hard surfaces through Friday, the 27th.