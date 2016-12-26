The Benton County Sheriffs’ Office responded to a reported shooting in Van Horne around 7:15p.m this evening . A 38 year old Belle Plaine man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with unknown injures and severity. A male suspect was taken into custody on Highway 30 in Tama County by Benton and Tama County authorities and Iowa State Troopers. No further suspects are believed involved. The two men are believed to know each other. Further details will follow.