Central Lutheran sixth grade students, led by teacher Dave Runge, are participating in an effort to show their appreciation for law enforcement. The students from the Newhall school plan to gather at the parking lot area of Theisen’s/Cassill Motors at the intersection of 16th Ave SW and Williams Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

“Mr. Runge and his students were looking for volunteer project, and he contacted us, says Brian Wade of the Project Blue Light Iowa group.

Wade, a former Charles City police officer, put a blue light outside his home, and he and some friends began the group. They have since distributed more than 15,000 blue lights throughout the state.

“Having students involved is what we want,” says Wade, whose group plans to have 2,000 bulbs available for the Cedar Rapids event. “It’s a great way to show our appreciation to our law enforcement officers.”

The Central Lutheran students designed fliers, which have been placed in several area communities, including Vinton.

Keeping a continual supply of blue lights available can be a challenge, at times, says Wade.

The group had planned a Des Moines event before the slaying of two officers in that area last year. They did run out of bulbs at that event.

The Fort Dodge Menards in Fort Dodge has been providing the lights for the group to purchase.

“They give us best rate,” says Wade.

While the group accepts donations, each resident who stops by will receive one free bulb.

“As long as people keep donating and Menard’s keeps providing the lights, we will keep doing this,” says Wade.

“Our mission is to encourage law enforcement support and blue lights are a way we can show a visual declaration of that support,” says Wade. “Please encourage your friends to join us.”