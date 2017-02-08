By Karrie Bartling

The high school staff and students will welcome the Class of 2021 (current 8th graders) and their parents to a high school information night on Thursday Feb. 9th at the V-S High School. The agenda for the event, which starts at 7:00 PM, will include: a) the high school guidance department staff providing information on high school academic requirements and the course selection process for 2017-18; b) the opportunity for students and parents to talk with representatives of each academic department at VSHS;

c) informational tables, staffed by coaches and student participants, for each extra and co-curricular activity available to high school students; and d) building tours lead by the high school administration. All current 8th grade students and their parents are enthusiastically encouraged to attend this “orientation to high school” night! If you have any questions about this event, please contact VSHS Academic Advisor Sandy Hamilton (ph. 436-5708 or sandy.hamilton@vscsd.org).