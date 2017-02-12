By Erin Monaghan

As part of our Community Partnership for Protecting Children initiative, Benton-Iowa Decat will be helping area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care.

We will help youth in Benton and Iowa Counties receive the things typically associated with the high school graduation that family would normally provide such as senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment. Businesses, churches, organizations and members of the community can help celebrate an outstanding achievement for youth who have had to beat the odds to succeed by giving a gift, a service or by making a donation. For more information, please contact Erin Monaghan at erin.bentoniowadecat@gmail.com or Heidi Schminke at Heidi.bentoniowadecat@gmail.com, P.O. Box 516, Vinton, Iowa 52349. Donations by check should be payable to Benton-Iowa Decat with Graduation Celebration written on the memo line. Receipts will be provided for all donations.