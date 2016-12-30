By Rose Trafford

Get your wands and broomsticks ready, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” has come to the Palace!

The Palace will play Fantastic Beasts beginning on Friday, December 30 at 7 pm every evening. We have two showings on New Years Eve – 2 pm and 7 pm, and will be open at 7 pm on New Year’s Day, and 2 pm Monday, January 2.

Set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was originally a book written by the fictional author Newt Scamander, and the required reading of pupils at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. (The actual book was released to Muggle readers in 2001). Author of the famous Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for this film, which is the first of five such film spinoffs of the Harry Potter series.

Ninety years ago, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) arrived on the shores of New York to study and document the magical creatures living in North America. However, he is greeted with a less than happy welcome, as he encounters a society completely dedicated to getting rid of witches and wizards. With an enchanted suitcase full of magical creatures it’s not looking good, until the suitcase accidentally gets switched with a baker’s suitcase full of baked goods. The only problem now is, where is the suitcase and where are all of the creatures?

In this fast-paced film, non-magical people and witches and wizards alike work side by side to find the lost creatures, and in turn, they discover more about each other’s worlds. For those that are fans of the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is not to be missed! This film gives new insight to Harry Potter’s world and historical context to the series that is known and loved by so many.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 3D runs 133 minutes and is rated PG-13 for some fantasy action violence. Fantastic Beasts is the number eight highest-grossing film of 2016 and has been widely well received by critics and audience members alike.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

Please note Moana and Sing have changed places on our January calendar. Moana opens on Friday, January 6, and Sing will play on Friday, January 13.

TWO LOST SOULS

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 15 at 2 pm. Erin Horst and Adam Yankowy will perform Two Lost Souls, a cabaret, at the Palace, sponsored by ACT I. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children, and may be purchased in advance at www.act1.org.

LOST AND FOUND

Here’s what’s waiting for you to reclaim in the window at the Palace:

a set of keys found in the balcony

2 hats

a warm vest

a TROUBLE bracelet