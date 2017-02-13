A Vinton construction company owner who lost his home in the tornado last July faces another challenge now that the house he rents has caught fire.

The Vinton Fire Department was sent to 316 East Ninth Street on Monday afternoon, where a fire had begun in a back entry way. Luke Pohlmann, who had been living at Imperial Apartments before the tornado, said he does not know what caused the fire. Fire Chief Gary McKenna said one possible cause was the ignition of construction chemicals in that area of the building, which is owned by Vinton Properties, LLC, a company owned by Brian Parr.

McKenna said the back area was heavily damaged by fire, and there is substantial smoke damage throughout the house. Firefighters continued looking for an exact cause after making sure the fire was out.

Pohlmann is the proprietor of Pohlmann Construction.

A small dog that was inside at the time of the fire required some assistance by firefighters and Police Chief Ted Paxton, who were able to revive it. See short videos of that effort HERE.