The Iowa Department of Public Safety has charged a former North Benton Ambulance Service office manager for stealing from the Vinton-based ambulance service.

At around midnight on February 15, 2017, Amber Bonlander was arrested on the Iowa warrant in Knox County, Illinois, by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged in Iowa with Theft in the First Degree.

An investigation began in December 2014 related to several suspicious financial transactions made by Bonlander during the course of her tenure as the Office Manager for the North Benton Ambulance Service, resulting in the misappropriation of thousands of dollars, according to an Iowa DPS news release.

Bonlander was taken in custody and is awaiting extradition to Benton County. This case is being investigated by the Benton County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

See the complete charge HERE.